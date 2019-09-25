Welcome to Richo Land

Get this. In the Australian today writing about “fairness and justice” in politics, Graham Richardson writes:

Her (Kaila Murnain) demise occurred because she was aware of something wrong being done by her predecessor and failed to report it. … Murnain found innocence was not enough to escape the wrath of the commission, and she wasn’t even a primary target.

So. According to Richardson, not reporting an alleged crime means you are “innocent”. And being a deputy CEO of a political organisation, with its tax preferential status and receipt of public monies, does not place additional obligations on you.

Yeah Graham. Whatever it takes.

Why do the Oz and Sky continue to give Richardson exposure?