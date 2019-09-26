Trump’s speech to the UN

It’s 36 minutes long. Here is a report on the speech. Here’s a part of that speech.

“We are here to advance the common good while upholding our shared humanity and values,” the secretary general said. “That vision united the founders of our Organization.” However, Secretary General Guterres’ concept of the UN “vision” today is of a globalist institution, which was not the founders’ original vision at all. The founders’ vision for a new United Nations was much closer to the one that President Trump has articulated. The United Nations was founded to bring sovereign nations together for the purpose of cooperating in the solution of common problems and taking collective action where warranted against aggressors’ threats to international peace and security. The United Nations Charter specifically recognizes the sovereign status of the member states. It stipulates that the United Nations does not have the authority “to intervene in matters which are essentially within the domestic jurisdiction of any state.”

But if you have time, watch it through. It will also do very well as a re-election speech. It was also a warning to anyone thinks they might take the US on. This is a new form of diplomacy/ Puts it straight to the Chinese and invites Britain to leave the EU and join in a trade agreement with the US. He even discusses Venezuela which no one else does. “Socialism is about one thing only, power to the ruling class.” He really gets it, means it, and says it.

An incredible moral force. An astonishing speech.

And for another perspective on PDT in the world of diplomacy, this is the transcript of his conversation with the President of the Ukraine. Not only no wrong-doing, there is much right-doing.

He makes his enemies look smaller and more repulsive with each passing day.