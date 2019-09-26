C.L. : Sequel flops at the box office

The Ukrainian impeachment hoax is over and Donald Trump won. What was that – about 48 hours? Panic must have flooded Nancy Pelosi’s office like cortisol in the veins of Corn Pop when the President breezily announced he would release the unredacted transcript of his conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky. The result is not merely a nothing burger but a nothing meal for Democrats. Trump supersized their order with a free nothing cola, nothing fries and a slice of nothing pie. In a staggeringly stupid replay of the Russian interference hoax, the Democrats sought to cover up their own crimes by directing the media to look instead at the President’s response to the egregious treason committed by one of their own: on this occasion, Joe Biden on behalf of his misfit son, Hunter. It’s like somebody in Hollywood decided to remake Waterworld.

By now, the parallels between the Russian and Ukraine cons are more amusing than enraging. Both involved high level Democrat collusion with foreign powers to benefit senior party aristocrats (both self-appointed heirs to Barack Obama). Both involved large amounts of gratuitous payola finding its way into family accounts. For both principals, when revelations about illegal conduct loomed – owing to the unforeseen failure of their national campaigns – thus imperiling what remained of their ambitions, “sources” and “whistleblowers” (meaning Democrat Hiroo Onodas in the administration) got word to journalists to start framing Donald Trump for their sins. Alas and incredibly, as Vice-President, Joe Biden boasted – on camera – of making Ukraine an offer it couldn’t refuse in relation to aid monies and a troublesome prosecutor threatening his son’s shady ‘business’ associates. As Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton also boasted on camera of her loyalty to Russia. On that occasion she stopped just short of doing for foreign minister Sergei Lavrov what Monica Lewinsky did for her husband.

When the senior Biden christened his boy, he could not have known Hunter’s prey in adulthood would be cocaine, his dead brother’s wife and dirty money paid by a Ukrainian gas company. And that points to another parallel between these two fake narratives: the sheer weirdness of the families involved. The Bidens alone make the Kardashians look like the von Trapps. There is a reason President Trump keeps winning and it isn’t complicated: his opponents and their media servants are pathologically odd and they lie all the time as a matter of policy. There was a time when the big lie plays would have worked too; back when the electorate saw only the occasional hard copy headline or crawling chyron every few days. Now, the lies never last and the repudiations – like the Zelensky letter – are available for all to see in mere hours.