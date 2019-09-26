Impending climate and energy primer + Andrew Norton at work

Gab.com. At the exciting IPA event in Sydney on Wednesday there was a heads up on a social media site for libertarians called Gab. It is designed to provide a platform for people who are blocked on politically platforms.

Good news. Since Peter Ridd became a public face of climate realism he has been repeatedly asked about entry level reading matter. The good news is that the Lower Neutral Bay Climate Realists are on the job, writing a primer on climate and energy, supported by the mercurial and indefatigable Jim Simpson and the Five Dock Climate Warriors.

The First Reader is my sister, a primary school teacher. She did four years of science in high school and that is the level of HSC students and practically everyone in the western world nowadays. There are some great books available; Peter likes Roy Spencer, we both like Ian Plimer and the IPA books but they are not pitching at the median voter. They call for readers with six years of reasonably good science teaching or a lot of private study and we need to get to people with four years of patchy science often enough in the distant past. Besides the book has to treat the impending disaster in the electricity supply in Australia because that is the thing that is really going to create a demand for an explanation.

Lynne Balzer has got close to the mark with The Green New Deal and Climate Change although it is pitching a bit too high and it targets US readers. It is heavy on footnotes reflecting great research and it is light on bold diagrams. AT 180 pages it is bigger than our proposed contribution. We will go shorter, lighter on science and bigger on visuals both pictures and charts.

Can we get to the median voter? Time will tell, that will depend on the quality of the product and also PR and marketing. The MSM will be closed and also the bookshops that refused to stock Andrew Bolt’s books or hid them down the back.

The bookends are the first chapter the damage that is being done by the Climate War and last chapter on the reason why your power bills keep going up and the lights go out more often. The first chapter aims for the moral high ground by demonstrating that people who really care about the welfare of human beings and the planet will call a halt to the climate madness. The second, on the German Trifecta of Failure, proves that there is no way to have affordable and reliable power and reduce CO2 emissions at the same time (just in case you are concerned about CO2). The last chapter shows how our power system is being gutted by injecting unreliable energy and there is no way to reduce the supply of coal-fired power unless we substitute with nuclear power.

Most of the book is written and it has to be road tested with readers from the target population to be sure it is clear enough and covering the things they care about or want to know.

We will produce a series of short videos to cover the main points. There will be an electronic companion with masses links to reference material, that can be a work in progress to keep up with developments. Not a substitute for the book, it will have minimal text and provide maximum source material without the expense of paper and distribution costs.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

The seldom-counted costs of “carbon mitigation”

Human costs. Lives lost (biofuel effect), lives not saved for want of clean power to replace lethal “biomass” burned indoors.

Environmental costs. Birds and bats, forest converted into woodchips for power in the EU, ecosystems destroyed for solar fields and wind factories, the looming crisis in toxic waste from solar panels and the dead forests of windmills.

Social costs. Complexity of regulations in the power industry (3000 pages for laws and regulations to establish the RE grid in Australia), ramping up the nanny state (no plastic straws), corruption of public debate and the political process, undermining the image of science and the integrity of education. Impact of power on family budgets and employment.

Economic costs. Subsidies (but most of the cost ‘off the government books’ and shifted to consumers), impact on family budgets (highly regressive, especially rooftop solar), GDP reduction and job losses (Fisher report), Lomborg on the worldwide cost and the opportunity cost in death and illness in developing nations from spending on carbon mitigation instead of hydrocarbon power and public health.

The German Trifecta of Failure.

The Upside of Warming and CO2.

Benefits – lower heating costs, better crop growth and less cold weather-related death and illness.

The greening of the planet.

The Nordhaus/Tol calculations that benefits of warming exceed costs for another two degrees of warming.

Life in the Little Ice Age.

Propaganda and lies of alarmism.

Dishonest images – black smoke from chimneys, miserable polar bears

Corruption of language – carbon pollution, science deniers, climate deniers.

Follow the money. Corporate funding of green activists.

No evidence of Big Oil funding skeptics after 2005. Heartland Budget approx. $7M.

Top US charitable donors to climate-related lobby groups 2011 – 2015 (total of 500 million)

Energy Foundation $95m (actually a regranting body), Hewlett and Kresge $70m, MacArthur $53m, Doris Duke $42m, Rockefeller Brothers and Schmidt Family $28m, Skoll $26m, Bloomberg $23m (Bloomberg spends much more than that on his personal anti-coal activities worldwide), Packard $23m, Climate Works $18m, Surdna Foundation and Heinz Endowments $15m, McKnight $14m.

Top beneficiaries (Where is Greenpeace? OK, no charity needed, Greenpeace Aust Pacific, income $19M).)

Sierra Club $49m, Alliance for Climate Protection $20m, Nature Conservancy $19m, The Partnership Project $17m, National Resources Defence Council $14m, Environmental Defence Fund $13m, New Venture Fund $13m, Bipartisan Policy Centre $10m, Wildlife Conservation Society $10m.

The fake “consensus”.

How much warming? and the role of CO2.

What damage from warming? False alarms all the way down.

The Barrier Reef, Acidification of the oceans, Extreme weather, Polar ice and glaciers, Sea level, Food and starvation of millions, Human health, Species extinction.

The Politics of the IPCC. Politics drives fake science and fake news.

Why Unreliable Energy Cannot Work.

Appendices. The Way the Developing World is Going (fossil fuels & nuclear). And An alternative policy for Australia (courtesy of Taxpayers and Five Dock Realists).

