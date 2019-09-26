Midweek climate roundup 26 September

Jo Nova on the breaking bubble of RE investment in Australia. Also on cherry-picking data by NASA and others.
Big piece on Will Happer, Trump’s go-to man on science. Check out The Best Schools site where it came from. One of their lists is Intriguing People and Institutions including the top 25 behavioral economists and the top 15 climate scientists.
ABC RN went full climate retard this morning just after 7.30am. First they had on John Pearce who is something like head of NEMO Commission. He stated the reason power prices have gone up is gold plating of infrasctructure, but much of that money has been wasted and now as inefficient coal is taken out of the system, the infrastructure will have to change to meet the requirements of the more efficient wind and solar. In other words, wind and solar will lower prices and coal has driven them up.
Then they wheeled out Nerilie Abraham, Australian who is lead author of the latest IPCC report and she warned how we the oceans are warming and filling with CO2 and losing oxygen and we are approaching runaway climate change and all the models point to this. Ie, the scare campaign they have been running for twenty years now and with the usual caveat, that we still have a chance to save the planet.
RN was also spruiking about how activist pressure must be ramped up on the banks to pressure them into refusing investment in coal/oil.
Low wind day yesterday and today.
Total energy generation at 6:30pm on 25 September was 24.6GW.
Solar output was zero as it was night time despite there being 11GW of capacity.
Wind output was 0.3GW despite there being 6.7GW of capacity.
Luckily black coal output could ramp up 2GW to meet demand.
It has been revealed that young Greta is a registered child actor with an agent https://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2019/09/the-young-actress-greta-thurnbergs-imdb-page-lists-her-acting-credits-with-contact-details-for-her-a.html
Nothing is what it seems when it comes to the climate scam.
Another thing about what John Pearce of the NEMO said, is that if all the money spent over the past twenty years ‘gold plating’ the system was wasted, then consumers have been ripped off by complete shonks. Shonks who made a fortune out of the poor and never got prosecuted. He is in effect saying ‘don’t worry, although you paid for junk, just trust us for the future.’
Is Ocean acidification the new acid rain?