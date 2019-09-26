The left is dissolving right before our eyes

There is nothing left in the socialist platform that will attract anyone other than seriously stupid people. You have to be a cultist and incredibly ignorant to vote for any of them. That is why they are so intent on opening the borders to new, freshly minted impoverished migrants who do not ask what they can do for the country they are heading for, but what can that country do for them.
In the US, the latest impeachment drive has utterly fizzled. Trump laughs at them in a new ad I could only find here. It is not available on Youtube, at least not yet.WATCH: How Worried Is Trump About Impeachment? His New Fundraising Video Thanks Dems For Pushing It. You do have to go to the link to watch it, but it is worth it. Here is part of the text:
“Democrats have one sole focus,” Trump’s new impeachment-themed fundraising video states before presenting a series of Democratic lawmakers — including presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA) and “Squad” members Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI) and Ilhan Omar (MN) — repeatedly calling for Trump’s impeachment. “If we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected,” says Rep. Al Green (D-TX).
“It’s time to stop this nonsense,” Trump says at a rally. “They think they’re going to win. Did you see the one man? He says, it’s the only way we’re going to beat him in 2020 … Well that’s a compliment, I guess. But think of what he said. It’s the only way they’re going to beat me. And actually it’s working the other way, because now we have our best poll numbers that we’ve ever had.”
The video ends with Trump supporters chanting “Four more years!”
And then there’s the UK where Labor can never win unless they bring in a new polity. This is truly spooky. Labor was about to try the same here.
WOULDN’T IT BE SIMPLER FOR THE GOVERNMENT TO DISSOLVE THE PEOPLE AND ELECT ANOTHER? Labour Votes To Dissolve Britain.
Think of it! Foreigners living in Britain would have the right to vote for members of Parliament, which is to say, for who governs Great Britain. And Labour will open the borders. The British people will lose sovereignty in their own country.
This is not a right-wing conspiracy theory. This is now the official policy of the Labour Party.
I don’t care how inept Boris Johnson may be, if you are a British patriot, you’d have to be crazy not to vote for him, or for whoever stands the best chance of keeping Labour out of power. This is an existential question. The future of the nation hangs on keeping Jeremy Corbyn out of No. 10.
Labour voted to dissolve Britain quite some time ago — as the London Telegraph reported in 2009, “Labour wanted mass immigration to make UK more multicultural, says former adviser. Labour threw open Britain’s borders to mass immigration to help socially engineer a ‘truly multicultural’ country, a former Government adviser has revealed.
Perhaps one way to fix the polity would be by combining the AEC and the ATO. They would probably both have to hire more staff to ‘manage’ the merger and big government is playing with fire, but only registered shareholders should be voting at AGMs.
This very morning, THEIR ABCess has been full-throttle on radio and TV about Trump interfering in Ukraine and how he “will be” impeached.
The “commercial stations” are no better.
I think it was Winston Churchill who remarked something like:
“A lie gets around the world before the truth can get its boots on”.
Er…didn’t they recently have a referendum on that?
Unfortunately there’s no IQ or even a civics test one must pass to get the vote.
Tocqueville predicted where this would end up nearly 200 years ago.
The desperation of the socialist globalists is pitifull ,they are like know nothing kids trying to lie their way out of trouble .
The US decromats playing the joker ,impeachment ! There would not be one of them who could withstand close investigation for criminal acts and lies ,most of them would be in prison . They are blissfully unaware of the punishenent the electprate is going to inflict on them at future elections . The people do have memories comrades , they are not as stupid as you think .
The UK parliament arrogantly defying the will of their employers ,the voters , treating the Queen and Constitution with vontempt ,fearfull of an selection they know they will lose and reducing parliament to a joke ,confudent that when an election inevitably comes the voter peasants will have forgotten their lies ,deceit , treason and arrogance and they will be re elected ,then in true EU fascist style force another referendum with the questions re phrased in the classic left “when did you stop beating your wife “ fashion .
My answer to all this crap is simple ,abolish career politics ,defund political oarties , introduce performance based review of politicians and public servants , introduce one year contracts for all public servants including judges ,and rule by referenda ,no law to be even voted on untill it is aproved by a referendum .
Referenda results to be obeyed without question and carried out on pain of severe punishment .
That’ll larn the bastids .
I don’t know – Trump seemed awfully worried at the UN yesterday. And the call summary has enough in it to warrant an investigation, even if not impeachment.
So everyone reads into the call summary according to political beliefs, nothing new then.
Wishful thinking, unfortunately.
Never underestimate an adversary.
treasonous behaviour, they marxists should be incarcerated for life or executed.