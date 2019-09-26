The left is dissolving right before our eyes

There is nothing left in the socialist platform that will attract anyone other than seriously stupid people. You have to be a cultist and incredibly ignorant to vote for any of them. That is why they are so intent on opening the borders to new, freshly minted impoverished migrants who do not ask what they can do for the country they are heading for, but what can that country do for them.

In the US, the latest impeachment drive has utterly fizzled. Trump laughs at them in a new ad I could only find here. It is not available on Youtube, at least not yet.WATCH: How Worried Is Trump About Impeachment? His New Fundraising Video Thanks Dems For Pushing It. You do have to go to the link to watch it, but it is worth it. Here is part of the text:

“Democrats have one sole focus,” Trump’s new impeachment-themed fundraising video states before presenting a series of Democratic lawmakers — including presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA) and “Squad” members Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI) and Ilhan Omar (MN) — repeatedly calling for Trump’s impeachment. “If we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected,” says Rep. Al Green (D-TX). “It’s time to stop this nonsense,” Trump says at a rally. “They think they’re going to win. Did you see the one man? He says, it’s the only way we’re going to beat him in 2020 … Well that’s a compliment, I guess. But think of what he said. It’s the only way they’re going to beat me. And actually it’s working the other way, because now we have our best poll numbers that we’ve ever had.” The video ends with Trump supporters chanting “Four more years!”

And then there’s the UK where Labor can never win unless they bring in a new polity. This is truly spooky. Labor was about to try the same here.

WOULDN’T IT BE SIMPLER FOR THE GOVERNMENT TO DISSOLVE THE PEOPLE AND ELECT ANOTHER? Labour Votes To Dissolve Britain. Think of it! Foreigners living in Britain would have the right to vote for members of Parliament, which is to say, for who governs Great Britain. And Labour will open the borders. The British people will lose sovereignty in their own country. This is not a right-wing conspiracy theory. This is now the official policy of the Labour Party. I don’t care how inept Boris Johnson may be, if you are a British patriot, you’d have to be crazy not to vote for him, or for whoever stands the best chance of keeping Labour out of power. This is an existential question. The future of the nation hangs on keeping Jeremy Corbyn out of No. 10. Labour voted to dissolve Britain quite some time ago — as the London Telegraph reported in 2009, “Labour wanted mass immigration to make UK more multicultural, says former adviser. Labour threw open Britain’s borders to mass immigration to help socially engineer a ‘truly multicultural’ country, a former Government adviser has revealed.