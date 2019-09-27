A soul sickness unto political death

This absolutely certain event, an event known only because it was bragged about by its central protagonist, is merely incidental to the current Democrat/Media tempest in a teaspoon. But really, no matter how you frame it, this is the most blatant example of political corruption I have ever seen. Whatever the foreign policy interests of the United States were at the time, the only interest shown by its Vice President, Joe Biden, was to ensure that his son made a lot of money in some business venture in The Ukraine. If this has not caused a full-on tornado of disgust in the US, then the Democrats and their media allies are even more soul sick than I could ever have imagined. What puzzles me most of all is that this event and its implications is hardly discussed at all.

The photo is from here.