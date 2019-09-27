Costello joins the resistance

Posted on 11:49 am, September 27, 2019 by Steve Kates

Peter Costello was Australia’s greatest Treasurer bar none. Today in The Oz there is a front page story that reminds me just how much this is so: RBA cuts won’t help the economy, says Peter Costello, with the subtitle, “Former Treasurer urges Coalition to Resist Infrastructure Splurge”. And it’s not just rate cuts that are useless.

Future Fund chairman Peter ­Costello has brushed off suggestions that further cuts in official interest rates will help the economy, while urging the government to resist calls to ratchet up infrastructure spending, saying it should tackle the “hard” issues of structural reform.

He ran the economy for eleven years, and among the best forecasts I ever made was to say that we will all live through it, see how well a policy of balanced budgets and zero debt actually works, and not learn a thing. Come the GFC, and that fiscal incompetent Kevin Rudd grabbed the stimulus tray with both hands and now, more than a decade later, we cannot get our economy untracked. And it’s not just balancing the budget that matters.

So let me bring you back to the economics of the classics and tell you what needs to be done: (1) leave growth to the private sector and (2) keep interest rates high enough to stop our resources being ploughed into unproductive projects (eg the NBN, desal plants, streetcars down George St, billion dollar train stations at places no one goes to).

The problem remains that Keynesian macro and every introductory text – except mine – pushes stimulus spending and low rates of interest, the perfect recipe for staying in the doldrums for a very long time.

And by structural reform, the proper meaning, which I assume is the same as Peter’s, is to let the economy adjust so that we are producing value-adding goods and services that will actually make a profit in the market. And if we do that, strangely enough, it will also add to the economy’s capacity to provide higher levels of public spending, even though it is a smaller proportion of total output.

5 Responses to Costello joins the resistance

  1. BorisG
    #3168886, posted on September 27, 2019 at 12:00 pm

    What is the optimal level of interest rates?

  2. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3168889, posted on September 27, 2019 at 12:01 pm

    One that is free from central bank manipulation.

  3. mh
    #3168891, posted on September 27, 2019 at 12:04 pm

    It needs to be looked at again what Australia wants the RBA to achieve. This is the RBA website:

    In determining monetary policy, the Bank has a duty to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.

    Costello should be chosen to head an enquiry.

  4. Mother Lode
    #3168915, posted on September 27, 2019 at 12:24 pm

    Who is going to be the first moron to lurch in here and tell us Swanny was the greatest treasurer because he saved us from recession as defined by GDP by fiddling GDP with massive spending we are still paying off, and because a European magazine gave him an award?

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3168928, posted on September 27, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    saying it should tackle the “hard” issues of structural reform.

    Good luck with that. The Senate cross bench are very cross, and have rejected pretty much every attempt to do any structural reform. The last such effort succeeded only through a political payoff for Tasmania to sweeten Ms Lambie in return for passing the tax cuts. And returning bracket creep is barely ‘structural’.

