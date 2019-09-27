Liberty Quote
In general, the art of government consists in taking as much money as possible from one party of the citizens to give to the other.— Voltaire
-
Recent Comments
- Beachcomber on How much tax payer money has been wasted on the NBN?
- Cassie of Sydney on Tuesday Forum: September 24, 2019
- Rex Mango on Tuesday Forum: September 24, 2019
- cohenite on Tuesday Forum: September 24, 2019
- Val Majkus on How much tax payer money has been wasted on the NBN?
- JC on Some people never learn
- dover_beach on C.L. : Sequel flops at the box office
- Rex Mango on Tuesday Forum: September 24, 2019
- Salvatore, Iron Publican on Some people never learn
- FelixKruell on C.L. : Sequel flops at the box office
- Beachcomber on Costello joins the resistance
- JC on Tuesday Forum: September 24, 2019
- Rex Mango on Tuesday Forum: September 24, 2019
- thefrollickingmole on Tuesday Forum: September 24, 2019
- FelixKruell on Some people never learn
- dover_beach on C.L. : Sequel flops at the box office
- Rex Mango on Tuesday Forum: September 24, 2019
- Salvatore, Iron Publican on Some people never learn
- JC on Some people never learn
- cementafriend on What did Remainers think was going to happen?
- Des Deskperson on Tuesday Forum: September 24, 2019
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Tuesday Forum: September 24, 2019
- JC on Some people never learn
- Rex Mango on Tuesday Forum: September 24, 2019
- FelixKruell on C.L. : Sequel flops at the box office
- pete m on Tuesday Forum: September 24, 2019
- Beachcomber on Costello joins the resistance
- Salvatore, Iron Publican on Some people never learn
- Johno on Tuesday Forum: September 24, 2019
- FelixKruell on C.L. : Sequel flops at the box office
-
Recent Posts
- How much tax payer money has been wasted on the NBN?
- Some people never learn
- Costello joins the resistance
- What did Remainers think was going to happen?
- John Comnenus: The Trumpman Show
- Political Purpose
- Impending climate and energy primer + Andrew Norton at work
- Free speech as an economic principle
- Epistemic Humility
- C.L. : Sequel flops at the box office
- The left is dissolving right before our eyes
- Midweek climate roundup 26 September
- Trump’s speech to the UN
- If you can’t settle the science, settle the policy
- Welcome to Richo Land
- Can we just clear this up
- The Regulatory Roundabout
- They really might impeach Trump after all
- David Bidstrup: The hole’s not deep enough, we’d better keep digging.
- David Leyonhjelm. Owning your own mind
- The worst form of government, except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time
- Watching Westminster burn
- Anti-trust targets size
- Peter Ridd Legal Action Fund
- C.L. : Hysteria
- C.L. : Tongans told – dump Folau or else
- Crypto Propaganda
- Tuesday Forum: September 24, 2019
- Early morning climate roundup & Islam is right about women!
- Are you a Democrat, a Republican, or a Southerner?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
and NDIS
The damage caused by the government’s NBN is not limited to the money that has been directly wasted on it. The centralized planning and control, and the inhibition of innovation and development in Australia’s telecommunications means that the NBN will the internet equivalent of the Trabant in the automobile industry.