How much tax payer money has been wasted on the NBN?

Posted on 3:39 pm, September 27, 2019 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to How much tax payer money has been wasted on the NBN?

  2. Beachcomber
    #3169141, posted on September 27, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    The damage caused by the government’s NBN is not limited to the money that has been directly wasted on it. The centralized planning and control, and the inhibition of innovation and development in Australia’s telecommunications means that the NBN will the internet equivalent of the Trabant in the automobile industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.