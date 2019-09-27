John Comnenus: The Trumpman Show

Politics is reality television, especially American politics where a cast of a dozen contest the primaries. Like a good reality television show, there are set events and episodes, such as debates and primaries, where the weaker contestants are gradually knocked out until one emerges to fight the other side for the ultimate prize – the Presidency.
Reality television shows typically assemble a cast of mismatched characters who bond together and feud amongst each other over tasks that are assigned by the script writers and star. They inject challenges into the cast to create tension and drama that changes the cast’s allegiances and relationships in a way that engages the audience and leads to a cast member(s) being removed from the show.
Donald Trump produced and starred in the highly successful reality television show, the Apprentice, for 11 years. I believe Donald Trump is the first politician to conduct politics as if it were a reality television show. Rudolph Guliani claims the Ukraine story, which blew up this week, was a trap laid for the Democrats who walked straight into it. Trump knew the cast of Democrat Congressmen and Presidential candidates couldn’t resist the challenge Trump injected into the cast.
Succeeding in reality television is about timing that creates the drama that engages the audience and gradually removes cast members. So why inject this Ukraine story now? I suspect Trump injected this script item into the Democrat Party cast now to ensure that he dramatically realigns the cast’s relationships and allegiances as they go into primary season. He wants to do this by removing the front runner. If I am right, Trump wants a viciously divided Democratic Party Convention that can barely stand the nominee the Party selects as the Democratic challenger to Donald Trump.
The Ukraine trap effectively knocks Biden out of the race – he can’t go to a debate with highly credible and growing allegations of corruption swirling around him. The Democrat establishment will ensure he retires for “health reasons” to avoid Democrat corruption dominating the next debate. So the 20%-25% of Democrats who previously supported Biden will need to cast their lot with another candidate. But who?
Guliani has guaranteed that there is more and worse to come, including recordings and documents. Yesterday investigative reporter John Solomon claimed to have 450 pages of damning documents from Hunter Biden’s legal team that confirms Joe Biden’s corruption. And the even larger Biden – China scandal is yet to fu;;y emerge. It involves $1.5 bn in an expanded cast of Democrats that includes John Kerry’s step son and Whitey Bulger’s nephew. They all profited from massive Chinese investments coincidentally made whilst Joe Biden failed to negotiate a deal for America. Trump could easily throw in Senator Dianne Feinstein’s husband’s massive deals in China whilst she had a Chinese spy as a staffer and he gets to reprise the Clinton Foundation scandals and profiteering as well. This narrative arc ends with a widespread public perception, including amongst many Democrat voters, that the Democratic Party includes a large number of highly corrupt politicians who enrich themselves and their families by selling out America and Democrat voters.
Once this narrative emerges over the next month or so, it will be reinforced by the release of the Inspector General’s Report into the FISA abuse scandal. Regardless of whether anyone is charged, the public’s growing perception of widespread Democrat corruption will be reinforced by an independent authority. In fact, if there are no charges, that perception of corruption will be even worse. And after that settles down we might see some indictments from John Durham in the New Year all leading up to and overshadowing the Democrat Primary season and probably right up to the Party Convention.
The re-arrangement of cast loyalties creates an opportunity for a new Democrat challenger to emerge. They have Joe Biden’s ex supporters vote to win. I believe Trump wants a Democrat challenger to emerge who promises to clean up the corrupt Democrat Party. There is only one viable contender for this role – Tulsi Gabbard. She is the only contender against impeachment, has already dominated one debate and isn’t afraid to take it up to the Democrat establishment. Then Trump can campaign on draining the swamp again in 2020.
If Gabbard adopts this role it will destroy the Democrat Party, drive massive allegiance shifts within the Democrat establishment, candidate cast members and lead to a bitter civil war between the Sanders – Warren – Squad far left wing of the Party against the establishment beneficiaries of Democrat corruption all pitted against the decent ordinary Democrat voters who want their Party back.
If this is Trump’s plan, it will be spectacular and will help him achieve a key 2016 election pledge – to drain the swamp. If this is Trump’s plan, he is indeed a very stable genius who just rewrote the political rule book by turning American politics into the Trumpman Show, where Donald Trump is the star and the Democrats are the feuding cast the audience watches every week as they try to rise to the challenge the star sets for them. If this is Trump’s plan he will likely win “bigly” in 2020.
DT has been fun, from day one.
The only questions I have re this thesis are: why would Trump want to take out an easybeat goofball like Biden? And why do so now rather than in the middle of the campaign?
While the Democrats continue to beclown themselves over and over since the election in search of something, anything, that might even partially justify their ridiculous impeachment aspirations – I think the claim that the current Ukraine issue is a 5D underwater trap deliberately laid by Trump and Guliani is a bit silly.
*** 5D underwater chess trap
In a sea of information effluent, quality rational analysis, John.
As we near the end of Season 1 Episode 3, we see the emergence of an audience demographic who have completely lost their minds. They think the star will be fired for campaign finance violations. That’s the miracle of the reality model: the talent works for free and the crazy consumers flog it like Amway. It costs SFA to produce and there are less middle men to deal with.
For a clear portrayal of the substantive open source Ukraine evidence:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1177351637775654912.html
I still think it is Ms Pelosi who organised the Biden troubles to be outed. She seems to be the ruler of the Democrats. She has someone else in mind for the job.
the Democratic Party includes a large number of highly corrupt politicians who enrich themselves and their families by selling out America and Democrat voters.
Are the Democrats more corrupt today than when Tammany Hall was at the height of its power under Boss Tweed?
I certainly wouldn’t vote for Tulsi because of her views on global warming, healthcare, immigration, “racial justice” (shudder), and gun control.
However, I would welcome her being the Democrat nominee because she isn’t totally contaminated with the radical left virus. She would give Trump one heck of a good debating opponent and the nation could potentially have some honest and respectful conversations about the issues they face.
In short, she’d be an honorable opponent and a valuable voice in opposition.
Watching the MSM fall over themselves to justify Trump Impeachment Syndrome even after the gig is up will be even more entertaining. The consistency of outrage to nothingburger makes it all a bit too much of a stretch to say that Trump’s not trolling these guys.
You guys look like living on another planet. If Trump had any information about Biden corruption , he could have exposed it to the public via his friendly reporters and media, rather than in phone call to a foreign leader. Now he may have damaged Biden but also damaged himself in the process.
Here in the US his latest speech in which he compared whist-blower sources to spies and traitors shows that Trump is shit scared and losing it.
Both sides appear to be driven by emotion rather than strategy.
Because Biden was the moderate amongst the leading contenders.
The remaining top 9 contenders are varying degrees of bat crap crazy!
I also agree with CL and tgs.
Yeh she orchestrated appointment of Hunter Biden to the Ukrainian company board, then suggested to Joe Biden to lobby for the removal of a prosecutor, then forced Trump to speak about this with Ukrainian President , and then organized a White House conspiracy to classify the phone call transcripts. Then forced a CIA agent to expose all of this.
Pelosi the superwoman!
DOH! Did You Know There’s a Treaty Between the USA & Ukraine Regarding Cooperation For Prosecuting Crimes?
Looks like they are trying to impeach Trump for following their own law – that is living large on another planet!
Biden is damaged goods, Boris G. All that touching up of little girls. The Dems need him gone.
It’s just a case of who else they have in mind. If Biden is the best, it’s bad news for them – he may have some dementia I think and he likes to touch little girls.
Pelosi was probably forced to do this due to pressure from the communist left of the party ,she is forced to follow the usual elitist owners of the party line ,soros koch bros etc stand to lose everything if the commmunist wing stages a coup to take over the decromat brand .
Surely an old political hack like her knows Trump is no pushover ,she has been involved with obama and the clintons and they dont come much shiftier than them . She was instructed to keep the impeachment thing going without doing anything about it ,the dems owners know if Trump turned on them their criminal acts would be exposed . Trump plays these morons like a good fisherman giving them a bit of line , then pulling them up painfully till they are in the net .
Put the boot in Donald give it to them . They justly deserve it .
Intriguing thoughts, Comnenus, but IMHO Trump is reacting to these events, not driving them via a clever 3d chess strategy.
Deliberately setting off the Biden issue in this way would be like firing up and smoking a loaded cigar while hoping the Dems would demand a puff right before it went kaboom. Even Wiley E. Coyote would hesitate at that.
And no Democrat is going to reform the party, which exists for corruption. The threat of even modest reform will see the entire party join together to chase out the apostate, just as the Republicans are doing with Trump.
But you are right about the massive allegiance shifts in the Democrat party. Watching them struggle with this will be prime entertainment — so long as they do it from opposition.
I don’t disagree with this but this only means Trump would be much wiser to cherish him as his main opponent. Alas he just can’t help it.
290 days until DNC Milwaukee.
Contrary to Bolshie’s lie, there are six MEC conglomerates opposed to 45 and he gets favourable coverage from a handful of shows on one network from one of the infoligarchs. They just happen to be the highest rating.
The UkiTrap has left the MEC with two options:
1) go full propaganda – the CNN/MSNBC route.
2) defend Biden and draw attention to the US-Ukraine relationship in 2015 and #Crowdstrike
server=fulcrum
Biden leads the narrative to something much bigger and more damning that a few billion of dirty money.
It takes down DNC/MEC/SV and the swamp all at the same time. The curious might ask; if the FBI never had possession of the server, how did 45 know it was located in the Ukraine?