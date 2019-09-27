What did Remainers think was going to happen?

Remainers are reaping a whirlwind:

Boris Johnson has refused to back down over accusations he is stoking hatred against MPs and endangering their lives with inflammatory language over Brexit.

Amid furious confrontations between his frontbench and Labour MPs on Thursday, Mr Johnson repeatedly used the words “surrender” and “betrayal”, despite being reminded of the murder of a Labour MP in 2016 in a similarly toxic atmosphere. … Ms Phillips had asked Mr Johnson to tone down his language in the Commons, reminding him Ms Cox had been murdered a week before the Brexit referendum as the debate over Brexit became more incendiary. Mr Johnson told her she was speaking “humbug.” Another Labour MP, Karl Turner, was filmed approaching senior No 10 advisor Dominic Cummings and telling him: “I’ve had death threats overnight; ‘should be dead’.” Mr Cummings dismissed his complaint, responding: “Get Brexit done’’.

Mind you, having the Remainers complaining about harsh language is a bit much for some:

For three and a half years you’ve called us thick, old, northern, racists, fascists, just because we voted for #Brexit and we won. Now it’s WE who are using inflammatory language? — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) September 25, 2019

Yep – even George Galloway gets it.

Abstracting from the merits or demerits of the whole leave/remain debate, the fact is there was a referendum. The losing side of that referendum have done and said whatever it takes to reverse that loss. They have trashed institutions and conventions to get their way – they may yet succeed – but having trashed institutions and conventions they cannot then call for the very civility that they have up-until-now denied everyone else.

Last word to Dominic Cummings:

To me, it says that, fundamentally, a lot of people in parliament are more out of touch with the country now than they were in summer 2016. “If you are a bunch of politicians and say that we swear we are going to respect the result of a democratic vote, and then after you lose you say, we don’t want to respect that vote, what do you expect to happen?’’