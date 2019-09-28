Open Forum: September 28, 2019

Posted on 12:01 am, September 28, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
17 Responses to Open Forum: September 28, 2019

  3. Knuckle Dragger
    #3169457, posted on September 28, 2019 at 12:03 am

    All your podia belong to us!

  4. Zyconoclast
    #3169458, posted on September 28, 2019 at 12:03 am

    KD has colluded with foreign forces to be #1

  6. Lazlo
    #3169463, posted on September 28, 2019 at 12:08 am

    I blame the Ukranians, Russians, Iranians, whateverstans, for Donald Trump and Brexit.
    That’s the only way I can make sense.

  7. Arky
    #3169465, posted on September 28, 2019 at 12:11 am

    If you don’t want this thread clogged up with crap about Model A Fords and stupid remarks you will start investigating my armadillo opponents betting business.

  8. Knuckle Dragger
    #3169466, posted on September 28, 2019 at 12:12 am

    5/1 no-one investigates, Arky.

  9. Arky
    #3169467, posted on September 28, 2019 at 12:14 am

    Who is kidding who?
    Armadildos can’t run betting businesses, they are too busy spreading leprosy.

  10. Zyconoclast
    #3169468, posted on September 28, 2019 at 12:16 am

    min
    #3169374, posted on September 27, 2019 at 10:07 pm
    Seems Greta is up for the Nobel Peace Prize or next year’s Oscar. BTW Suzuki’s daughter in 1992 when she was 12 was out selling the same message as Greta . She could not go outside because of the ozone hole ? Her script almost identical to Greta’s about the environment ,extinction etc . Wonder where she is now.

    For you viewing pleasure.

    The girl who silenced the world for 5 minutes

    32 million views

  12. C.L.
    #3169474, posted on September 28, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Because he’s an uneducated imbecile, Kyle Sandilands had no idea his Virgin Mary “joke” would rile M00zlims as well as Christians.

    Sandilands has stationed a personal security detail outside his Sydney mansion

    Enjoy, fatso.

  13. Zyconoclast
    #3169475, posted on September 28, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Severn Cullis-Suzuki Is an ethnobotanist.

    Ethnobotany (from ethnology, study of culture,[1] and botany, study of plants) is the scientific study of the relationships that exist between peoples and plants.

    Ethnobotanists aim to document, describe and explain complex relationships between cultures and (uses of) plants, focusing primarily on how plants are used, managed and perceived across human societies. This includes use for food, clothing, currency, ritual, medicine, dye, construction, cosmetics and a lot more.[2] Richard Evans Schultes, called the “father of ethnobotany”,[3] explained the discipline in this way:

  14. Arky
    #3169476, posted on September 28, 2019 at 12:24 am

    How do you know an armadillo has broken into your house?
    Your underpants are missing and everything has leprosy.

  16. Rossini
    #3169490, posted on September 28, 2019 at 1:10 am

    Evening all.
    Another slow night

  17. Snoopy
    #3169492, posted on September 28, 2019 at 1:27 am

    Gerald Ridsdale victim reaches abuse compensation settlement with Catholic Church

    PHOTO Gerald Ridsdale is believed to have abused hundreds of children.

    And one-time house mate The Bonge never saw nuthin’. Never even heard a whisper.

