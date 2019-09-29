Germany in decline and Kohler on the failure of democracy compared with China

A couple of items from The Weekend Australian. A piece reprinted from The Economist described the “simply awful” state of German manufacturing. The index of output shows the sharpest decline since 2009. The services sector also lost momentum. Many economists consider that the contraction can be described as recession and that means the whole Eurozone is in trouble.

Brexit uncertainty and the US/China trade war contribute to the malaise but the main causes are internal. Strangely there is no mention of power prices or the emission control regulations that threaten to strangle the German auto industry. The story does report that stalling car production alone explains nearly half the recent fall in industrial output. But why no mention of the elephant in the room?

Alan Kohler ventured beyond his remit in the finance columns to pontificate about The Battle to Save Democracy.

Democracy seems to be in trouble. It will probably recover from the current mess, but it’s along way back. And its made especially pointed by the contrasting success and relative calm of the undemocratic People’s Republic of China.

Does he think that we have something to learn from the PRC? But not long ago he wrote that we need to “face the facts” about climate change and sort out our energy policy to hasten the transition to green power. Perhaps he thinks we can learn from the Germans how to do that!

Off topic. Windwatch at the evening peak since Monday. Percentage of power from wind. 7, 4, 1, 2.4, 10, 5 and 5 at the peak this morning.