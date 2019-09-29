Germany in decline and Kohler on the failure of democracy compared with China

A couple of items from The Weekend Australian. A piece reprinted from The Economist described the “simply awful” state of German manufacturing. The index of output shows the sharpest decline since 2009. The services sector also lost momentum. Many economists consider that the contraction can be described as recession and that means the whole Eurozone is in trouble.
Brexit uncertainty and the US/China trade war contribute to the malaise but the main causes are internal. Strangely there is no mention of power prices or the emission control regulations that threaten to strangle the German auto industry. The story does report that stalling car production alone explains nearly half the recent fall in industrial output. But why no mention of the elephant in the room?
Alan Kohler ventured beyond his remit in the finance columns to pontificate about The Battle to Save Democracy.
Democracy seems to be in trouble. It will probably recover from the current mess, but it’s along way back. And its made especially pointed by the contrasting success and relative calm of the undemocratic People’s Republic of China.
Does he think that we have something to learn from the PRC? But not long ago he wrote that we need to “face the facts” about climate change and sort out our energy policy to hasten the transition to green power. Perhaps he thinks we can learn from the Germans how to do that!
Off topic. Windwatch at the evening peak since Monday. Percentage of power from wind. 7, 4, 1, 2.4, 10, 5 and 5 at the peak this morning.
…but it’s along way back.
Is that a direct cut and paste, or a typo?
And its made especially pointed by the contrasting success and relative calm of the undemocratic People’s Republic of China.
Inside every ecoloon there is a totalitarian just itching to jump out.
Pining for fascism, eh Alan?
The dawn of a fascist China — and what it means for us (2017)
The hallmark of a fascist country is nationalist socialism with a compliant industrial sector. Which China now displays. Also the trains run on time in fascist states, which in China they do.
‘success’
– human organ harvesting
– gulags
– social licenses. Can’t even buy tickets for public transport as a foreigner or low-scorer.
Sounds like a paradise.
Politicians here do not want to know what is happening in Germany as a result of their renewable energy failure . I e -mailed to many the front cover of Der Spiegal, a left leaning magazine, when it exposed the amount that had been spent to put in renewables , the problems of equipment failure and the means of disposal of said equipment, such as solar panels. Moreover apart from causing loss of jobs and energy poverty, there had been no lowering of emissions. This was found when an audit had been done of this policy.
It seemed to me that a country such as Germany with the technical expertise that it well known for, could not manage the transition to renewables ,that we could learn some lessons. But no we appear to be going down the same route with the added problems of our size , no neighbours to help out with nuclear power or gas and a smaller population. One of Germany’s problems was the transmission of power from turbines in the North Sea to Bavaria where a lot of their manufacturing is located.
Now with Brexit , Germany will be in big trouble . So what makes government here think they can do what Germany could not.