More climate lunacy. And President Xi Jinping is not a dictator

An Indian soulmate for Greta.

An Indian girl was among the 16 young activists filing a complaint at the United Nations accusing countries of inaction on climate change.

Pandey’s interest in the climate started in 2013, when huge floods devastated Uttarakhand state in northern India. Her father, Dinesh Pandey, a wildlife conservationist, began explaining issues like global warming to her because she asked endless questions about the natural disaster. “We (adults) just talk a lot,” said Dinesh Pandey, who accompanied his daughter to New York. “This is not right. They are betraying the future generations. I am standing with my daughter, and I am proud that my daughter is standing with everyone on the global level in this mission.” “I don’t think our government is fulfilling all of its Paris agreement (climate) responsibilities,” said Ridhima Pandey, pointing out India’s continuing dependence on fossil fuels. “It makes me very angry,” she said. “They shouldn’t concentrate just on development. What will we do with all this development if we are not going to have a future?”

Meanwhile forty years ago.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) _ A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000. Coastal flooding and crop failures would create an exodus of ″eco- refugees,′ ′ threatening political chaos, said Noel Brown, director of the New York office of the U.N. Environment Program, or UNEP. He said governments have a 10-year window of opportunity to solve the greenhouse effect before it goes beyond human control. As the warming melts polar icecaps, ocean levels will rise by up to three feet, enough to cover the Maldives and other flat island nations, Brown told The Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday. Coastal regions will be inundated; one-sixth of Bangladesh could be flooded, displacing a fourth of its 90 million people. A fifth of Egypt’s arable land in the Nile Delta would be flooded, cutting off its food supply, according to a joint UNEP and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency study.

Good news everyone! According to Michael Bloomberg, the primary anti-coal activist in the world, President Xi Jinping is not a dictator because he listens to the people’s demand for climate action.

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG: China is doing a lot. Yes, they’re still building a bunch of coal-fired power plants

HOOVER: And they’re still burning coal.

BLOOMBERG: Yes they are. But, they are now moving plants away from the cities. The Communist Party wants to stay in power in China and they listen to the public. When the public says ‘I can’t breathe the air,’ Xi Jinping is not a dictator. He has to satisfy his constituents, or he’s not going to survive.

HOOVER: He’s not a dictator?

BLOOMBERG: No, he has a constituency to answer to.

HOOVER: He doesn’t have a vote, he doesn’t have a democracy. He’s not held accountable by voters. Is the check on him just a revolution?

BLOOMBERG: You’re not going to have a revolution. No government survives without the will of the majority of its people.

Do not feed the trolls! Advice to alarmists who may be surprised and upset to find how many people disagree with them in comments on the Covering Climate Now blog.

We don’t know where these climate trolls roost. Maybe they come from self-organizing grassroots groups with secret Facebook pages. Perhaps the fact they all use the same language and the same memes is indicative of receiving talking points and funding from the fossil fuel industry. Perhaps. What matters is that ScienceAlert’s Facebook page is being targeted, and we are taking action.

Above all do not engage!

How you engage in our comment section on Facebook is crucial. When you see one of our posts about climate news, there will inevitably be climate troll comments underneath it. They will post inflammatory, false statements. Offensive memes. They are trying to upset you. Do not let them. When you see a climate troll comment, please respond by simply tagging ScienceAlert, so our moderators can deal with it as soon as they’re able. We can’t stress that enough: do not engage.

Even more good news! But you might have missed it at the time. In 2015 Xi Jinping was going to help the poor nations of the world.

China followed up its promise Friday to create the world’s largest cap-and-trade program with yet another significant climate policy announcement: It will commit to spending $3.1 billion to help developing countries slash their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change. China’s financial commitment, along with its new carbon market, are part of a comprehensive package of climate measures to be announced at a joint press conference featuring US President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday in Washington, DC.

A skeptical comment on this initiative.

As WUWT previously reported, there is currently a coal energy rush occurring in Asia – both China and Japan are competing to finance massive industrialisation and increased coal generator capacity in poor countries. How can financing coal capacity be reconciled with public statements about reducing CO2 emissions? As Japan helpfully explained, they consider building coal plants in poor countries to be “climate finance”, when the coal plants in question are high efficiency supercritical coal generators. The net outcome of this charade, in my opinion, is Western politicians are committing to skyrocketing energy prices and unworkable renewables schemes, inanely celebrating that everyone is onboard with their lunacy, while at the same time, China and Japan are busy helping their Asian neighbours make coal power even cheaper.