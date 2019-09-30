Q&A Forum: September 30, 2019

Posted on 9:00 pm, September 30, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
51 Responses to Q&A Forum: September 30, 2019

  2. Beertruk
    #3171826, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    Katie Noonan, Singer, producer, songwriter, pianist and business woman
    Jonathon Welch, Founder, The Choir of Hard Knocks
    Mojo Juju, Wiradjuri/Filipino songwriter and musician
    Tex Perkins, Australian Rock Legend
    L-FRESH The LION, Australian Sikh Hip Hop artist

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3171830, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    16, please Carpe.

  5. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #3171832, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    Nil please.

  6. cohenite
    #3171835, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    No one is going to interrupt this mob and 0 has been taken so I’ll have 1 based on katie knocking back the hip hop idiot.

  7. cohenite
    #3171837, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    Ah bullshit 1 was taken already; I’ll have 2.

  8. Delcon
    #3171839, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    Today we will learn on our ABC how 《checks notes》 music is affected adversely by Trump.

  9. Pete of Perth
    #3171841, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    And the Ukrainian s

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #3171844, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    Konbanwa Troops

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #3171847, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    Interesting to be back in Oz, you drive like idiots and your roads are shit.

    Bushkid, check your email

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #3171849, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Another interesting thing about being back in Oz, your TV programs are shyte, and your commentators are deluded arsebiscuits.

    I haven’t missed the place.

  13. Vic in Prossy
    #3171852, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    May I have 21 please, Carpe?

  14. Cpt Seahawks
    #3171853, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    17 please Carpe.

    Australia lets women drive/tend their hair and phone.

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #3171854, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:24 pm

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #3171856, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:26 pm

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #3171864, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    Tonights Panel

    Katie Noonan – HARPY HARPY

    Jonathon Welch – Whiny Bitch

    Mojo Juju – Whiny Bitch

    Tex Perkins – Whiny Bitch

    L-FRESH The LION – Sikh Whiny Bitch

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #3171870, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    Been a while since i’ve seen “media watch”, it’s complete shyte and if i owned tha damn TV it would be smashed by now.

    Gonna be a long 2 months.

  19. Cpt Seahawks
    #3171876, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    Carpe, beef and chicks.

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #3171879, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    Carpe, beef and chicks.

    I hope you mean porterhouse and a parma.

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #3171884, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Ok Troops, time to kick off

    So put your brains in neutral, suspend belief and;

    llllleeetttsssss get rrrreeeaaaadddddyyyyy to rrrrruuuummmbbbllleee

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #3171885, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Ok if TrumpSatan66 or Klimate Knange gets a mention you have to skoll a beer.

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #3171887, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    1st question, quotes beethoven and hendrix

    What got you into music, Jesus longwinded much

  26. Beertruk
    #3171888, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Katie Noonan stick her finger in the light socket to get that hair?

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #3171890, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Ok who put the explosive device in katies hair.

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #3171892, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Sikh guy, plays trombone, waffles shit.

    Quite the combo

  31. Rex Mango
    #3171894, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    7 please Carpe. Good to see trans folk are represented on the show.

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #3171896, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Bowl cut – is that a girl or a dude?

    Serious question.

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #3171897, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    nterruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Pete of Perth 1
    Beertruk 10
    ZK2A 16
    Grumpy 0
    Cohenite 2
    Vic in Prossy 21
    Cpt Seahawks 17
    Rex Mango 7

  34. Beertruk
    #3171898, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    ZZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz….zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz…zzzz

  35. iamok
    #3171899, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Not so much musos but an echo chamber. Just for a change on QNAABLC.

  36. Carpe Jugulum
    #3171901, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Tex – grew up in brisbane zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #3171902, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    If you had these people at a dinner party you would fake your own death to make them leave early.

  38. Rex Mango
    #3171903, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Tex needs better rock n roll anecdotes than that.

  39. Beertruk
    #3171905, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Tex sounds like he hooked into the piss in the greenroom.

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #3171906, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Some guy in a suit says something, i’ve zoned out.

  41. the not very bright Marcus
    #3171907, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    No interruptions….only to mention Trump 666.

  42. Rex Mango
    #3171908, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Me, me, me, me, me, Capital M, Capital E, white gay dude boring as.

  44. the not very bright Marcus
    #3171911, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    And most of the shit driving Carpe is sub continentals delivering soggy chips to lazy buntz

  45. Rex Mango
    #3171913, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    I’m picking climate being mentioned before half way.

  46. Beertruk
    #3171914, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    In love with own voice.

  47. Carpe Jugulum
    #3171916, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Weird factoid, i can sing better than douche in a suit.

  48. Cpt Seahawks
    #3171917, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    This is not inspiring

  49. Rex Mango
    #3171919, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    When are they going to wheel out Barney Rubble singing in the bathtub?

  50. Carpe Jugulum
    #3171920, posted on September 30, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Bowl cut took some time to find their voice, what were you Helen Kellers clone.

