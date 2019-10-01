Australia in the news

I have to day I have reached a saturation point on impeachment and girl-warrior attacking global warming. So a bit of change of pace. Donald Trump asked Morrison to help probe origins of Mueller inquiry.

Scott Morrison has confirmed Donald Trump called him to assist US Attorney-General Bill Barr’s investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation. The investigation is part of the Trump administration’s attempts to discredit the Russia probe as politically motivated. According to the New York Times, Mr Trump “pushed” Mr Morrison during a phone call in “recent weeks” for Australia’s help in the Justice Department’s investigation. It said Mr Barr requested that the president ask Mr Morrison directly about the issue. A Morrison government spokesman told The Australian on Tuesday: “The Australian government has always been ready to assist and co-operate with efforts that help shed further light on the matters under investigation. “The PM confirmed this readiness once again in conversation with the president.”

Nice.

And if I’m not mistaken, today is the 70th anniversary of Mao’s takeover of China. As part of the celebration, we have Our economic miracle delivers Aussie dream, says Chinese ambassador.

Chinese ambassador Cheng ­Jingye says Australia should ­remember it depends on China for its economic success, as he urged greater “mutual respect” between the countries and a reduction in “prejudices and suspicions”. On the eve of the 70th anniversary of China’s communist revolution, Mr Cheng lauded his country’s “miracle” rise from a “poor backward country” to the world’s second largest economy.

That is, if you can believe their stats, and on per capita basis income is one-tenth that of Japan’s. Then there’s this: Julia Gillard, UK experts lash Australia for ‘regrettable’ foreign aid budget.

Ms Gillard, attending the conference as the chair of the Global Partnership of Education, said she never would have thought that as a Labor politician she would be at a Conservative party event but she fully supported the Tories’ committed aid spending of 0.7 per cent. But the sharpest criticism of Australia’s policies on aid spending came from the Overseas Development Institute acting chief executive Simon Gill who unfavourably compared Australia to Ireland. “Australia should give more,“ Mr Gill said.

These socialists love spending other people’s money.