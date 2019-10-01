Tuesday Forum: October 1, 2019

Posted on 11:30 am, October 1, 2019
Tuesday Forum: October 1, 2019

  5. Dr Fred Lenin
    #3172259, posted on October 1, 2019 at 11:38 am

    Ello ello ello .what ave we ere? A noo fred , now who brung that do you think?

  6. OldOzzie
    #3172260, posted on October 1, 2019 at 11:42 am

    JEREMY CLARKSON The world may be getting hotter, Greta Thunberg… but having a meltdown isn’t going to help

    WHEN a teenage girl has an angry, tearful strop, most parents just send them to their rooms until they’ve calmed down.

    However, when 16-year-old Greta Thunberg got on to the stage at the UN this week and had a full-on adolescent meltdown, she was deafened by the applause.

    Not from me she wasn’t.

    Because I was in the bog, being sick.

    “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood,” she sobbed.

    “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth. How dare you?”

    Right, well in the immortal words of Samuel L Jackson: “Allow me to retort.”

    How dare we? No. How dare you sail to America on a carbon fibre yacht that you didn’t build which cost £15million, that you didn’t earn, and which has a back-up diesel engine that you didn’t mention.

    SORRY MS THUNBERG

    I’m sorry Ms Thunberg, but if you’re going to lay into my generation, you must accept it when I lay into you and yours.

    What about the pills you take when you have a headache?

    What about the clean water that comes out of your tap? What about the food you can buy at any time of the day and night?

    No 16-year-old was responsible for any of that.

    What about the aid missions currently being run in some of the poorest countries of the world, or the drugs that help keep Aids at bay?

    Think about all the movies you’ve enjoyed. Movies made by grown-ups. And all those comedians who’ve made you laugh.

    nd then pause for a moment to consider how soundly you sleep at night, knowing that adults are building and servicing and flying Sweden’s fighter planes. To keep you safe.

    We gave you mobile phones and laptops and the internet. We created the social media you use every day and we run the banks that pay for it all.

    So how dare you stand there and lecture us, you spoilt brat.
    SPOILT BRAT
    And yes, you are spoilt because when you told your mum and dad to stop using planes and give up meat, they didn’t behave like sane parents and ignore you. They actually said, “Yes, dear.” And did.

    What they should have done is point out that life is tragic.

    Some people are born bright and some are born stupid.

    Some are beautiful and some are not.

    Some have rich parents who give them everything but love.

    Some have poor parents who have nothing to give except love.

    Now shut up and let them get on with it.

    This is how the world works. It’s how the world has always worked.

    And banging your fists on the table won’t change a thing. You’ll learn that when you’ve got a few more years under your belt.

    I agree with you that the world is heating up. You may even be right that man has something to do with it.

    And there is no doubt that as deserts eat into currently habitable places in Africa and the Middle East, Europe will face an unimaginable refugee crisis.

    Something needs to be done about that. So how’s this for an idea. Get back to school as quickly as possible and work hard in your science lectures.

    Because science is what will solve the problem eventually. Not scowling and having screaming ab-dabs every five minutes.

    Many thousands of people who you had the temerity to blame this week are trying to do exactly what you want.

    So be a good girl, shut up and let them get on with it.

    And no. You cannot stay out past ten. And you cannot go out in a skirt that short.

  7. classical_hero
    #3172261, posted on October 1, 2019 at 11:44 am

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1178402722489475072.html

    I think Arky asked for a timeline for the Ukraine mess, so here’s someone who did it for him.

  8. Some History
    #3172263, posted on October 1, 2019 at 11:46 am

    A few leftist “contributions” in the last few days that, in the annals and anals of crappery/crappism, must be worthy of some sort of tosser award.

    1. From The One-Sided Conversation. Just in the last week, TOSC announced that comments by climate change “deniers” would be censored. For those familiar with TOSC on other issues, e.g., tobacco, this was not a surprise. TOSC simply made public what it had been engaging in for years. If comments don’t toe the narrative line, they are relieved of being viewed.

    Well, here’s the latest crap from TOSC. It’s provided by representatives of Not A Dame University and Newcastle University. It’s from a prof in media and a lecturer in English. They produce a thick crap soup with big globs of feminarzism. As far as crap goes, one can’t help but be impressed by the sheer absence of facts and coherence. And don’t call Greta a child because she’s not 16 but nearly 17. Take a look at the comments section. There are plenty of comments “moderated”. And after just a few hours, the comments section was shut down.

    Molly Glassey
    Digital Editor, The Conversation
    We’re closing comments on this article as we don’t have the moderation resources at the moment to keep an eye on them. Thanks, Molly.

  10. Some History
    #3172266, posted on October 1, 2019 at 11:47 am

    Misogyny, male rage and the words men use to describe Greta Thunberg

    Detractors have dismissed Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg – a Nobel Prize nominee – as mentally ill, hysterical and a millennial weirdo after she pleaded with world officials last week to address the climate crisis.
    Here, two researchers explain the stereotypical labels deployed by critics to undermine Thunberg’s call to action, which the activist herself has described as “too loud for people to handle”.

    Greta Thunberg obviously scares some men silly. The bullying of the teenager by conservative middle-aged men has taken on a grim, almost hysterical edge. And some of them are reaching deep into the misogynist’s playbook to divert focus from her message.

    It is not a rhetorical accident that critics of Thunberg, nearly 17, almost always call her a “child”. This infantilisation is invariably accompanied by accusations of emotionality, hysteria, mental disturbance, and an inability to think for herself – stereotypically feminine labels which are traditionally used to silence women’s public speech, and undermine their authority.

    …At a deep level, the language of climate denialism is tied up with a form of masculine identity predicated on modern industrial capitalism – specifically, the Promethean idea of the conquest of nature by man, in a world especially made for men.
    By attacking industrial capitalism, and its ethos of politics as usual, Thunberg is not only attacking the core beliefs and world view of certain sorts of men, but also their sense of masculine self-worth. Male rage is their knee-jerk response.
    …But politicians and broadcasters appear to have confused the disorder with mental illness – a label used throughout history to label and potentially stigmatise “difficult” women who are told they need bed rest, medication or incarceration. Even today, doctors are more likely to diagnose women than men with depression, even when they present with identical symptoms.

    … So too, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison suggested climate change fears were a type of pathology. Following Thunberg’s UN speech he declared that the climate debate subjected children to “needless anxiety” and suggested they needed more “context and perspective” on the issue. “We’ve got to let kids be kids,” he said.

    Here, Morrison is implying that Thunberg’s anxiety is somehow contagious. This is offensive to people with anxiety disorders – and offensive to passionate and vocal women.

    RTWT

    https://theconversation.com/misogyny-male-rage-and-the-words-men-use-to-describe-greta-thunberg-124347

  11. dover_beach
    #3172267, posted on October 1, 2019 at 11:50 am

    Helen Mirren dismisses binary sexuality
    Dame Helen Mirren says we’re all “a wonderful mix of male and female”.

    Two things, why do people persistently confuse sex with sexuality and/or gender, and why is this ‘breaking news’ at news.com.au?

  12. stackja
    #3172269, posted on October 1, 2019 at 11:54 am

    From OOT:

    Offensive’ Kyle’s comments highlight hypocrisy of the politically correct brigade

    If ever there was an example of the cultural left’s hypocrisy and double standards go no further than Israel Folau and Kyle Sandilands
    Dr Kevin Donnelly, The Daily Telegraph
    Subscriber only

    October 1, 2019 9:08am

    If ever there was an example of the cultural left’s hypocrisy and double standards go no further than Israel Folau and Kyle Sandilands.

    Folau has been vilified, attacked and condemned in the media and on social networking sites for arguing unless they repent drunks, adulterers, homosexuals, liars, thieves and fornicators would suffer in hell.

    For expressing a sincerely held religious belief Folau has been sacked by Rugby Australia, lost millions in potential earnings and forced to take costly legal action to defend his reputation and, hopefully, restart his career.

    Compare this to the response to a series of deeply offensive comments by Kyle Sandilands on KIIS FM over a week ago. When talking about the Virgin Mary, obviously a figure central to both the Christian and Is lam faiths as the mother of Jesus the Christ, Sandilands said Mary was not a virgin.

    Clearly, such is the power and influence of politically correct ideology and group think that if you espouse a religious belief it’s open season and you are fair game. Vilify and insult religious beliefs for no good reason and you get a free pass and there are no consequences or sanctions.

    To date, unlike Alan Jones who is another victim of corporate hypocrisy and virtue signalling, no sponsors have publicly withdrawn support and there has been no move to take Sandilands off air. And it’s not as though Sandilands doesn’t have form when it comes to making gratuitously offensive and insulting remarks.

    While it is OK to vilify and insult religion, especially Christianity, make the mistake of criticising or insulting those the cultural-left identifies as protected and you suffer adverse consequences.

    Dr Kevin Donnelly is a Senior Research Fellow at the Australian Catholic University and author of A Politically Correct Dictionary and Guide (forthcoming Connor Court Publishing).

  13. Mother Lode
    #3172270, posted on October 1, 2019 at 11:54 am

    From Ye Olde Fred:

    Roger
    #3172210, posted on October 1, 2019 at 10:06 am

    Greens vote in Japan?

    Japan has it right. Greens get the vote in Japan. They are entitled to express their opinions. They are entitled to recycle their own urine in their tea and weave their own clothes from their own navel lint.

    They are not entitled to block traffic, invade people’s property, indoctrinate children, or prevent other people running or expanding their business (and employing people) by running dishonest vexatious campaigns and dragging them through the courts with ever more fantastical fibs that the business must spend millions proving to be fantastical fibs.

    They are no more entitled to say a mine will obliterate the habitat of runny-bottom tree frog than mine owners are to haul greenies into court to prove they don’t molest hamsters…without their consent.

    In Japan, greenies are just preposterous cranks who have over years inured themselves to their own stale odours. In Australia they are insignificant wankers who hold sway over our political class and milquetoast managerial class are even less significant.

  14. Chris
    #3172271, posted on October 1, 2019 at 11:55 am

    In late-breaking news, scientists deny that men are men and women are women.
    The outrage at asserting the contrary is thermonuclear.

  16. stackja
    #3172273, posted on October 1, 2019 at 11:57 am

    dover_beach
    #3172267, posted on October 1, 2019 at 11:50 am
    Helen Mirren dismisses binary sexuality
    Dame Helen Mirren says we’re all “a wonderful mix of male and female”.

    Two things, why do people persistently confuse sex with sexuality and/or gender, and why is this ‘breaking news’ at news.com.au?

    Confused journalism as usual.

  18. zyconoclast
    #3172275, posted on October 1, 2019 at 11:59 am

    A new way to determine if a movie is a success.

    ‘Men sniffling as they came out’: Payne biopic proves a winner

    The Michelle Payne biopic Ride Like A Girl has claimed the top spot at the local box office within its first week, with reports of grown men leaving cinemas with tears in their eyes.

    Mr Mackie said exit polling commissioned by his company showed that while two thirds of Ride Like A Girl’s audience was comprisd of women, it was – to his surprise – men and boys who were enjoying the film the most.

  20. dover_beach
    #3172278, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:03 pm

    Misogyny, male rage and the words men use to describe Greta Thunberg

    Hang on, we’ve just had a day devoted to adolescent outrage which the MSM obsequiously promoted and defended and they characterize the response of critics as ‘misogynistic’ and ‘raging’ because we collectively rolled our eyes and carried on?

  21. notafan
    #3172279, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:05 pm

    And all those comedians who’ve made you laugh.

    Don’t be silly Jeremy

    Greta doesn’t’ do laugh

  23. feelthebern
    #3172281, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:07 pm

    Who would have thought when the msm finally talked Downer, he’s the victim?
    I must have woken up in bizarro world.

  24. Speedbox
    #3172282, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:08 pm

    Bugger. Was distracted by work! Oh well, top 30. I’ll go to the bar and get the drinks.

  25. thefrollickingmole
    #3172284, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:08 pm

    Some History

    So a conversation apparently consists of long lines of “this comment removed” and a few people enthusiastically agreeing with the article.

    Basically a taxpayer subsidized version of the Guardians “comment is free” section, where any dissent from orthodoxy is eventually pruned.

    And then they will be surprised when thier “everyone agrees with this” policy is as popular as mother superior visiting a brothel and loses them another election.

  26. Nick
    #3172285, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:09 pm

    Who would have thought when the msm finally talked Downer, he’s the victim?

    Just like Biden

  27. Some History
    #3172286, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:09 pm

    Had never heard of the University of Notre Dame Australia.

    The University of Notre Dame Australia is a national Roman Catholic private university with campuses in Fremantle and Broome in Western Australia and Sydney in New South Wales

  28. mh
    #3172287, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:11 pm

    The MSM are the enemy of the Australian people.

    Don’t give them money. Let them die.

  29. zyconoclast
    #3172288, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:11 pm

    HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Tempers flared on Tuesday as more than 2 million residents of Zimbabwe’s capital and surrounding towns found themselves without water after authorities shut down the main treatment plant, raising new fears about disease after a cholera outbreak while the economy crumbles even more.

    Officials in Harare have struggled to raise foreign currency to import water treatment chemicals; about $2.7 million is needed per month. Meanwhile, water levels in polluted reservoirs are dropping because of drought.

    For residents who have seen shortages of everything from medicines to bread to petrol in recent months, the latest indignity brought weariness and disgust.

    “The toilets at school are just too filthy, people continue using them yet there is no water,” said 12-year-old Dylan Kaitano, who was among many uniformed school children waiting in line at wells, some shoving in impatience. “I didn’t go to school today because I have to be here.”

  30. areff
    #3172289, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:12 pm

    Just published at Quadrant, a Kevin Donnelly 10-pointer on fixing the schools. Embedded in the piece, the clip below, which explains a lot. Have you ever seen or heard such tosh? It rather confirms the suspicion that those who become educational theorists do so because they are too stupid to be social workers, then build their self-esteem by gilding a very simple lily: teaching kids to read and write.

  31. John Constantine
    #3172290, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:13 pm

    Abc billion dollar bully pulpit has swamp wymynsys laughing at the ignorance of the rural proles that cannot understand that her State department will continue to dump unused massive gigaliters of water out of dams during a drought, when that water is worth up towards a million dollars a gig in places.

    Laughs a little mocking laugh and says there is nothing the peasants can do about it.

    “Let them eat cake” she sneers.

    Comrades

  32. Knuckle Dragger
    #3172291, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:14 pm

    Vis a vis fat chicks, and the brief discussion of same on the OOT:

    The warm and bubbly and intelligent and funny Nicole, lamenting (or more properly, other people lamenting for her) her dateless status are missing the point. It’s simple biology, baby*.

    There may well be people around that are physically attracted to a slightly more mobile, wisecracking version of Jabba the Hutt, but she needs to accept that these people may be, well, thin on the ground.

    Sorry Nicole, but if you insist on being one of these drooling, food court chair-snapping cellulite collectors that order eight burgers and a Diet Coke for elevenses, then it is what it is.

    *Actual biology. Not ‘muh genes’.

  34. Megan
    #3172293, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:14 pm

    Nice new thread you have here. Wonder how long it will last before those unwanted visitors arrive to pee on the carpet?

  35. Megan
    #3172294, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:16 pm

    My local library service went fine free about a month ago. Ahead of the zeitgeist.

  37. Knuckle Dragger
    #3172296, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:18 pm

    ‘reports of grown men leaving cinemas with tears in their eyes’

    At the thought of the several Keno tickets they could have bought instead of tickets to see that slop.

  38. Some History
    #3172297, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:19 pm

    Another hate crime hoax
    Boys Pin Down Black Classmate, Cut Her Dreadlocks at Virginia School, She Says
    The incident occurred at the evangelical Christian school where Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen Pence, teaches part-time
    and
    6th-Grade Girl Says She Lied About Boys Cutting Her Dreadlocks

    Dreadful.

  39. Mater
    #3172298, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:19 pm

    The Michelle Payne biopic Ride Like A Girl has claimed the top spot at the local box office within its first week, with reports of grown men leaving cinemas with tears in their eyes.

    Did they feel compelled to give a 10 minute standing ovation at the end?
    It might explain the tears…along with the $19 admission fee!

  40. Knuckle Dragger
    #3172299, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:25 pm

    On reflection, the tears may also have been caused by pepper spray deployed by local tarts at men who had the audacity to look at (read: mentally rope) them.

  41. Some History
    #3172300, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:26 pm

    WAIT! There’s another runner in the “I’m the biggest crappist” competition.

    Jane Carosene

    My take on the over-the-top reaction by right wing men (in particular) to @GretaThunberg ‘activism is like the immune system, it rises in proportion to the threat’ Aidan Ricketts.

    https://2ser.com/how-good-is-blaming-eco-anxiety-on-greta-thunberg/

  42. Knuckle Dragger
    #3172302, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:30 pm

    ‘Ride Like A Girl’
    Subtitled: “Wymyn Can Do Anything”

    No worries Michelle. You rode a horse without dying. Well done.

    Now, get back to me when you can shear a sheep (even a mid-sized, non-cranky one) and/or shovel two tonnes of wet sand out of a trailer with a flat tyre inside an hour.

  43. Beachcomber
    #3172303, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    John Constantine at 12:13 pm

    Abc billion dollar bully pulpit has swamp wymynsys laughing at the ignorance of the rural proles that cannot understand that her State department will continue to dump unused massive gigaliters of water out of dams during a drought, when that water is worth up towards a million dollars a gig in places.

    Laughs a little mocking laugh and says there is nothing the peasants can do about it.

    “Let them eat cake” she sneers.

    The never-ending boot-on-the-face of State tyranny. They can maliciously dump precious water so farmers can’t use it and the ABC taunts them about it. Fully supported by the LNP branch of the UniParty.
    Stick a fork in Australia, we are done.

  44. Some History
    #3172304, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    Greta Thunberg’s enemies are right to be scared. Her new political allies should be too

    Greta Thunberg has made a lot of enemies. They are easy to recognise because their rage is so great they cannot help making themselves look ridiculous. Thunberg’s arrival in the US earlier this month set off rightwing pundits and then the president himself. The conservative provocateur Dinesh D’Souza compared her look to a Nazi propaganda poster; a Fox News guest called her a “mentally ill Swedish child” being exploited by her parents; and Trump mocked her on Twitter as a “happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future”, after a speech in which she urgently laid out the dismal prospects for her generation’s future.

    These are the latest attacks, but they aren’t the darkest, or most unhinged. Arron Banks intimating that she might drown crossing the Atlantic in August might be the single worst example – or you can stare directly into the abyss by witnessing the depraved abuse Thunberg receives across the social media networks.

    Her many supporters seem baffled about why Thunberg triggers these attacks. “What is it about Greta?” they ask, puzzling over her apparent innocuousness; this slight girl with her oversized coats and hand-painted sign who insists we should simply “listen to the scientists”. Thunberg’s age and gender undoubtedly annoy her critics, but they’re melting down because she explicitly makes the connections that scientists are generally unwilling to make. Namely that their scientific predictions for the climate, and the current economic and political order, may not be compatible.

    Last year’s IPCC report warned there were just 12 years left to avoid irreversible damage to the climate. Thunberg refers to this often, updating the count as if it were a timebomb strapped to the chest of her entire generation: the closer it gets to zero, the more radical action seems justified.

    RTWT

    https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/sep/30/greta-thunberg-enemies-inaction-climate-crisis

  45. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3172306, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    Now, get back to me when you can shear a sheep (even a mid-sized, non-cranky one)

    Much easier being “the bosses boots” and watching someone else do the shearing.

  46. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3172307, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    The trouble with Greta is just like the trouble with Jane Caro.
    They are (a) wrong and (b) obnoxious.
    I forgive Greta because she too young to know any better.

  47. Oh come on
    #3172308, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    Commonwealth Bank’s Dollarmites program is a thinly veiled marketing program to turn our kids into customers for life,” Choice consumer advocate Jonathan Brown said.

    The Dollarmites program has been around for decades – long before CBA was privatised. And goodness knows how long CBA has been running some form of school banking program that pre-dated the Dollarmites account – I reckon just about everyone alive today who grew up in Oz and went to school here would have had access to one. Yet in 2018, Choice awarded the Dollarmites account one of its Shonky awards.

    Honestly. Choice should award itself a Shonky for taking so long to notice how terrible and evil the Dollarmites program is, and then another for castigating this not especially remarkable product. And then another for generally being a bunch of smug, insufferable gits.

  48. Speedbox
    #3172309, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    …..and why is this ‘breaking news’ at news.com.au?

    News.com.au has got to be the shallowest ‘bubblegum for the eyes’ news site in Australia. Its appeal to the lowest common denominator is unworthy of the title ‘news’. Yet, it is visited millions of times a day. If this is where many Australians get their ‘news’ (plus watching Ch9 in the evening), then it is little wonder this country is buggered.

  49. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3172310, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    Peter Dutton questions innocence of Australian Izlamic State brides
    Maria Bervanakis, News Corp Australia Network
    October 1, 2019 9:37am
    Subscriber only

    Kurdish authorities are urging Australia to take back dozens of Australian women and their children who lived under Izlamic State (IS) and are now held in camps and jails in Syria.

    The call from the Kurdish-run Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) follows a Four Corners investigation story which tracked 20 women and 44 children down at the al-Hawl camp in Syria.

    Mustafa Bali, a senior figure within the Syrian Kurdish administration, said it didn’t have enough resources to look after them.

    “The international community need to fulfil their responsibility toward the problems that we are having because of Izlamic State,” he told the ABC.

    “The money that we are spending on those people, we are cutting from our salaries and from our kids, and spending it on the people who were killing us.

    “That’s something the world should be aware of.”

  50. calli
    #3172311, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:47 pm

    Choice and Shonky Awards?

    They should give themselves one.

  51. Some History
    #3172312, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    2.The multi-billionaire, Michael Bloomturd. Some background.

    Michael Bloomberg and the World Health Organization

    Bloomberg has been made a WHO Ambassador for Non-Communicable Diseases AND a UN Special Envoy for Climate Action.

    Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has pumped hundreds of millions of dollars – at least – into anti-tobacco, much of it to the UN agency, the WHO. Then there’s the payoff. Bloomberg has been made a WHO Ambassador for Non-Communicable Diseases where he has red carpet access to politicians around the world to peddle the “lifestyle police” crap.
    http://www.who.int/mediacentre/news/releases/2016/bloomberg-WHO-Ambassador-Noncommunicable-Diseases/en/

    Well, Bloomberg and the UN are at it again.
    On Monday afternoon, Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire businessman and former three-term Mayor of New York City, escaped to a deserted ballroom at the Grand Hyatt, in midtown Manhattan, to talk about climate change. Moments earlier, he had announced to attendees of the Bloomberg New Energy Finance summit that his philanthropic organization was partnering with the Canadian and British governments to expedite the global eradication of coal mining.

    Bloomberg throws in the hate-loaded “tobacco analogy” – Bloomberg drew an analogy with another of his causes, the fight against tobacco. “If you smoke—and you’ve got to be really stupid to smoke—then Darwin is at work,” he said. “The trouble with this stuff, what we’re talking about here, is you can do stupid things that hurt everybody for a long time.”

    And for this massive ego trip, the UN has bestowed on Bloomberg another vacuous title, this time a “special envoy for climate action” As the only person not representing a country, Bloomberg, in his new role as the U.N.’s special envoy for climate action…

    https://www.newyorker.com/science/elements/michael-bloomberg-takes-on-the-coal-industry

  52. Knuckle Dragger
    #3172313, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    There was a CBA bloke turned up to my primary school in country Vicco in the 70s. The teachers gave him a couple of classes’ worth to explain what the purpose of saving money was from a banking perspective, ie, earning interest in a saving account, and once that had sunk into our tiny enquiring minds he talked about cheques.

    Learning you could write a cheque on the side of a cow was hilarious. Banned now, no doubt.

    Anyway, we all got a free CBA account with 10c in it, and a passbook. We could do with it what we wanted, withdraw the 10c and keep it or use it to put savings in. I reckon it worked out at about 25/75 for the class.

    An excellent introduction to the subject, and as I recall no touting for one institution over another.

  53. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3172314, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    Mustafa Bali, a senior figure within the Syrian Kurdish administration, said it didn’t have enough resources to look after them.

    but wait if you act now, we will throw in a free set of steak knives at no cost!

  54. Winston Smith
    #3172315, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    Knuckle Dragger:

    ‘reports of grown men leaving cinemas with tears in their eyes’
    At the thought of the several Keno tickets they could have bought instead of tickets to see that slop.

    The last time I went to the piccies was to see ‘Saving Private Ryan’.
    Normally when people are leaving the theatre, it’s a loud conversation, and “The bit about…”
    Not this time – just people quietly leaving, and giving way to an old bloke shuffling along with his cane and moist eyes.
    Uplifting.

  55. Some History
    #3172316, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    Here’s the latest from tyrant Bloomturd doing a PR job for [tyrannical] China. It’s extraordinarily perverse, although not surprising.

    [Kudos to the interviewer who gave Bloomturd more and more rope]

    Michael Bloomberg, apologist for tyranny

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/michael-bloomberg-apologist-for-tyranny

    Bloomturd motto: If only everyone did as I said, the world would be a much better place.

  56. dover_beach
    #3172317, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    Where is the ‘rage’ against Greta? Are there any examples of men ‘raging’?

  57. Fisky
    #3172318, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    Marco Rubio
    @marcorubio
    #China uses our visa programs as a weapon against us. They get our universities to bring over “research scholars” who in reality are here to lure American professors into improperly sharing their research.

    And this story is only the tip of the iceberg.

  58. Knuckle Dragger
    #3172320, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    “The money that we are spending on those people, we are cutting from our salaries and from our kids, and spending it on the people who were killing us.”

    As IZIZ so amply demonstrated, there are plenty of deep, deep holes in that part of the world.

    Another layer won’t hurt.

  59. Winston Smith
    #3172321, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:54 pm

    D.B:

    Where is the ‘rage’ against Greta? Are there any examples of men ‘raging’?

    Certainly.
    They’re doing it quietly at home around the kitchen table where we can’t see them.
    Yet.

  60. dover_beach
    #3172322, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:55 pm

    Thunberg’s age and gender undoubtedly annoy her critics, but they’re melting down

    No critics have been ‘melting down’ but we did witness a teenager waging her finger and raising her voice as she ‘melted down’ at the UN. Again, Leftists accuse us of doing precisely what they are doing.

  61. calli
    #3172323, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:56 pm

    Jeremy Clarkson sounded slightly miffed.

    And I’d like to give her a stern talking to.

  62. notafan
    #3172324, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:56 pm

    Anyway, we all got a free CBA account with 10c in it, and a passbook. We could do with it what we wanted, withdraw the 10c and keep it or use it to put savings in. I reckon it worked out at about 25/75 for the class.

    An excellent introduction to the subject, and as I recall no touting for one institution over another.

    I can’t see any inconsistency in these two paragraphs.

    In the sixties not only did CBA open an account for you if wished you could use a school based service to make further deposits iirc

    I closed my first CBA account when I was in my late teens and the teller did laughing at my original signature (I was eight when I opened the account)

  63. Knuckle Dragger
    #3172325, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:56 pm

    Damn straight, Winston.

    Any further examples of riding a horse vs true accomplishment of something is superfluous.

  64. Mother Lode
    #3172326, posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:57 pm

    Mr Mackie said exit polling commissioned by his company

    M’kay.

  65. OldOzzie
    #3172328, posted on October 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    I am surprised Jeremy Clarkson had not noticed Greta Thunberg’s Mother Malena Ernman

    probably because he is not into Opera

    Di Cupido impiego i vanni (Konstantin Wolff & Malena Ernman & Haendel)

    From Handel’s Rodelinda

    Not Bad!

  66. notafan
    #3172329, posted on October 1, 2019 at 1:03 pm

    raging as in posting funny memes featuring the greta

    the one where she is stuck on the top of a building is my favorite

    great memes

