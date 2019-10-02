Our man in London

I’m struggling to follow the chain of logic that connects Alexander Downer to the Clintons’ and then onto an effort to impeach Donald Trump.

In the very first instance I don’t understand why the local left are so excited by the Australian government agreeing to assist the Americans in investigating the origins of the Mueller probe. I would normally expect such a thing to be so routine that the US needn’t even ask.

Okay.

Let’s start with this tweet.

A “wannabe spy”? The man was the Australian High Commissioner to the UK. It was his job to pass on information to the Australian government – does that make him a spy? Hard to say. But so far Alexander Downer was doing his job. Then “Clinton errand boy”? Again I don’t understand how telling the Australian government who, in turn, told the American government that Mrs Clinton was compromised by the Russians could help Mrs Clinton. To the contrary, her email problems dogged her over her entire candidacy.

But to my mind – this is the strangest part of the story:

A few days later [Papadopoulos] wound up on the front page of The Times calling on British PM David Cameron to apologise for denigrating Trump’s immigration policy. Three days later, Erika emailed to say Downer was “eager to get acquainted” and talk about “US-Australian relations”. Four days later the three gathered at the Kensington Wine Rooms. Downer, “oozing ­aggression”, told Papadopoulos: “Tell your boss [Trump] he needs to leave my friend David Cameron alone.”

Alexander Downer “oozing ­aggression”? At this point what was already a long and complicated story simply loses any and all credibility. Now I don’t doubt that Downer may have said to Papadopoulos that Trump should lay off Cameron. But “oozing aggression”? Nah. Bullshit.