Further to the earlier story on Australian providing assistance to PDT we now have this: Letter From Australian Official Emerges That Casts Doubt On Report From New York Times. Just by being from the New York Times is enough to cast doubt on the report. But this is the detail. It’s a letter from Joe Hockey. See how much reluctance there was in attempting to fulfil this request. It’s dated May 28, 2019.

Dear Attorney General, I refer to President Trump’s announcement on 24 May that you will investigate the origins of the Federal Bureau of Investigations probe into Russian links to the 2016 US election. I note that the President referred to Australia, the United Kingdom and the Ukraine as potential stakeholders. Moreover, I note that he has declassified intelligence material to support your investigation. The Australian Government will use its best endeavors to support your efforts in this matter. While Australia’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, The Hon. Alexander Downer, is no longer employed by the government, we stand ready to provide you with all the relevant information to support your inquiries. The Acting White House Chief of Staff, The Honorable Michael Mulvaney, has been copied on this letter. Yours sincerely, The Hon Joe Hockey

Follows from this:

In May, Trump said of Barr: “And I hope he looks at the U.K., and I hope he looks at Australia, and I hope he looks at Ukraine. I hope he looks at everything because there was a hoax that was perpetrated on our country.”

It’s not just good to know who your friends are, but also good that your friends know you really are their friends.

And there’s much more here. Insane, but par for the course on the left.