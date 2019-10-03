Classical inflation

Being a classical economist myself, I understand what the classicals meant when they said that public sector deficits lead to inflation. They meant that if a government ran a deficit, they would eventually be forced to inflate the money supply.
You’d have to go back to an economic text written in the 1930s at least. Once Keynesian economics became the fashion, since the very policy was of itself inflationary in the classical sense – and could in some circumstances lead to a rise in the price level (our modern definition of inflation) – there was an imperative to change the meaning of inflation among economists.
But what you see before your eyes is the very embodiment of classical theory. We now have central banks trying to save their mates in Treasury from having to finance the debts they racked up in the non-stimulatory stimulus. If they actually had to repay this debt at a market rate, we would all go bankrupt. Instead, they are thieving from the public to cover for their own incompetence.
The SMH this morning has a particularly absurd story, but it’s what they are trying to tell us: “Rate cut isn’t about money, it’s about jobs”. Well, the only jobs they are trying to save are the jobs of those Treasury incompetents who took us into the fiscal deficit adventure we are now in the midst of and will be for many years to come.
Last time we sold off Telstra to get out of the debt hole.
What of real value do we have to sell off this time? NBN? Snort!
Because a second’s rational thought will demonstrate it will not be possible to pay it off through surplus budgets.
Maybe the Chinese will pay it off in return for our obeisance. or as our Beijing masters might say, Ketou.
Fifty years ago, my favourite icecream, the coveted ‘Pine Lime Splice’ cost 17c, and I well remember having to amass that princely sum to buy one on the way home from school. Today, the exact same item sells for over $3. That means nearly 95% of the value of the Aussie dollar has been destroyed by inflationary money printing in my lifetime.
Inflation is the cost of a basket of supermarket groceries today compared to a previous point in time.
Am I close?
There’s another problem: although ideally government should finance the deficit by borrowing at market rates (i.e. selling government bonds to the highest private bidder) but because governments are ever tempted to inflate their way out of debt … so that sends a message that government bonds are not really sold at honest market rates. Who would buy government bonds under such circumstances? Only those institutions that are forced to buy … which means now you have treasury guys in the business of figuring out ways to strong-arm buyers of their paper.
This is not a new thing, King Edward I being the well known example of a king who spent a lot of money, borrowed heavily then got into debt, and gradually turned towards taxation and eventually outright standover tactics to escape repayments. King Edward didn’t have the option of inflation, but I’m sure he would have given that a go if he could.
The Fed — already overwhelmed and incompetent — wants to incorporate global warming voodoo into its calculations.
Fun ensued ..
U.S. Fed charts its own course on climate change, too
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-fed-environment/u-s-fed-charts-its-own-course-on-climate-change-too-idUSKBN1WH0ZS
Firms that don’t respond to [global warming] ‘will go bankrupt’ – Carney
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/climate-change-companies-bankrupt-mark-carney-impact-a9030231.html
The Reserve Bank has warned it will have to take the impact of [global warming] into account when setting interest rates.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-03-12/reserve-bank-warns-of-impact-of-climate-change-on-the-economy/10893792
@ Steve Kates
1 – published in 1960 – so, well into the period of ‘Keynesian’ dominance.
2 – by a then Harvard economist (albeit one habilitated in Vienna)
3 – who was President of the AEA 3 years later
4 – setting out (in essence) an orthodox position on inflation.
With what at pp 16-20 do you disagree? If an AEA President could write such material, how is it not ‘mainstream’?
