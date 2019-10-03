Great news from Hornsby Council. Locals resist loonies demanding a climate emergency resolution.

Don Aitkin brings the news about Hornsby Council in an email from a local resident circulated by the Taxpayers. Hornsby is on the upper north shore line so it is full of green loonies and they packed the gallery while the council debated a motion to declare a climate emergency.

This is the message, slightly shortened.

‘Last Wednesday, I attended a council meeting at Hornsby shire. Up for debate was a motion that some of you might be familiar with — that the council should declare a “climate emergency” in response to the impending threats posed by climate change.

The room was stacked to the brim with activists in “Stop Adani” t-shirts and there wasn’t even enough space for everyone to sit.

One activist began shedding crocodile tears as she told us about how she had developed a drinking habit because of anxiety over the ‘climate emergency’. I certainly needed a drink after listening to her…

It seemed inevitable that Hornsby Shire council would become the latest to succumb to the global push. But it didn’t. The council declined to declare a climate emergency.

So what happened? A passionate band of vocal residents spoke up against the motion. They included scientists, engineers, men and women with families who believe in their community and believe in the future of this wonderful country. I was proud to stand with them.

Not one of us denied that the climate is changing…Not one of us were “climate science deniers”.

We spoke out because the science is not settled on the issue of “emergency”. Only 1 of the 32 models collated by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has accurately predicted the trajectory of global temperatures thus far. And it does not predict an alarmist scenario calling for rapid action or de-industrialisation within the decades to follow.

We spoke out because a vague and meaningless term like “emergency” with no details is tokenistic virtue-signaling at best, and an excuse for draconian, expensive and reactionary spending programs at worst.

We spoke out because most of us wouldn’t necessarily oppose financially prudent initiatives that green the area or make it more walkable and livable. Or, even better yet, environmentally friendly ways to more cost-effectively deliver council’s core services of “roads, rates and rubbish”.

Yet these “climate emergency” motions come with no such detail.

After all, state and federal governments already throw billions a year into emissions reduction funds or subsidies for renewable energy and we don’t need to see more of that at the local government level.

But if there is one takeaway from all this, it is that the voice of the silent majority will prevail if we are not afraid to counter the vocal minority who are not afraid to speak out or to quickly mobilise into action.’