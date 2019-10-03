Helping friends

I see from the front page of the SMH that “PM under pressure on Trump inquiry”. First para:

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is being urged to provide “clear answers” about his offer to assist a divisive United States inquiry into the FBI after he confirmed a phone call from US President Donald Trump seeking support.

Well you know the usual suspects who are raising all this, the usual liars and fools on the left that is unable to cope with actual honest policy for the first time in our lives. They want to get back to the good old days of thievery and graft.

Yesterday I was reading about how the Labor Party had involved itself in the American election in 2016, and you will never guess which candidate they sought to help: Bernie Sanders. That is where the ALP really is, and it should scare the daylights out of anyone.