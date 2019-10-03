Helping friends

I see from the front page of the SMH that “PM under pressure on Trump inquiry”. First para:
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is being urged to provide “clear answers” about his offer to assist a divisive United States inquiry into the FBI after he confirmed a phone call from US President Donald Trump seeking support.
Well you know the usual suspects who are raising all this, the usual liars and fools on the left that is unable to cope with actual honest policy for the first time in our lives. They want to get back to the good old days of thievery and graft.
Yesterday I was reading about how the Labor Party had involved itself in the American election in 2016, and you will never guess which candidate they sought to help: Bernie Sanders. That is where the ALP really is, and it should scare the daylights out of anyone.
It shouldn’t need to be pointed out, but Trump is also on the left. So are his supporters.
Conservatives aren’t fighting the left, they are the confused branch of the left wing movement. They’re not really interested in politics or the business of government at all.
So you’re not in a position to be calling anyone else fools.
Also, what exactly does Trump want here?
If he has an issue with the FBI, there’s no better placed person to deal with it than the President of the United States.
Bernie insisted the operation be done in a Cuban hospital with a doctor he chose to keep …
“Although I completely disagree with Bernie Sanders’ policies, I join with other Americans in wishing him a speedy recovery from his recent surgery during which stents were inserted to open an artery blockage.”
https://pjmedia.com/rogerlsimon/bernie-sanders-heart-america-in-a-time-of-rage/
This has everything to do with distracting from ICAC revelations, which are getting worse for Labor by the day, with more to come.
Sanders is afraid American doctors are Trumpists,they will let him die in the opersting table? Wat a loss to global fascism that would be !
Typical comunist paranoia ,Stalin had lots of doctors murdered because of his paranoia . Must be a prerequisite for commnist fascist globalist dictators ,wonder if soros the national socialist lover suffers from it ? Would not surprise me at all if he did Scum .