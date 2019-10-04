China celebrates — but history is certain to catch up

Today in The Australian
As China’s leaders celebrated 70 years of Communist Party rule on Tuesday, the fate of the Soviet empire hung like a ghost over the jackboots and missiles parading through the streets of Beijing.
Without a taboo against deficits, deficit spending tends to become habitual. It is politically corrosive, because no constituency expects to be the one to have to sacrifice when the limits of borrowing have been reached.
The Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, after 74 years. The west, and probably the Soviet leaders, were surprised, but that was because Sovuet economic statistics wrre complied by people afraid to pass the truth up the line.
Communist China has reached 70 years, and each year has wonderful economic statistics compiled by …
The demographic cliff approaches.
March on Tienanmen Square reminds of 1989. And 1991 Moscow ‘coup’.
Meanwhile in HK?