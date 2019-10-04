China celebrates — but history is certain to catch up

Posted on 8:27 am, October 4, 2019 by Henry Ergas

As China’s leaders celebrated 70 years of Communist Party rule on Tuesday, the fate of the Soviet ­empire hung like a ghost over the jackboots and missiles parading through the streets of Beijing.

 

Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
  1. Boambee John
    #3174700, posted on October 4, 2019 at 8:49 am

    The Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, after 74 years. The west, and probably the Soviet leaders, were surprised, but that was because Sovuet economic statistics wrre complied by people afraid to pass the truth up the line.

    Communist China has reached 70 years, and each year has wonderful economic statistics compiled by …

  3. Roger
    #3174702, posted on October 4, 2019 at 8:50 am

    The demographic cliff approaches.

  4. stackja
    #3174703, posted on October 4, 2019 at 8:52 am

    March on Tienanmen Square reminds of 1989. And 1991 Moscow ‘coup’.

