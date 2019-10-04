Climate Roundup. Breading news. Eat the babies!

A climate roundup is in preparation but not quite ready yet. Other items will be added but people might like to enjoy this in the meantime.

Other items of interest in the sidebar.

10 Responses to Climate Roundup. Breading news. Eat the babies!

  1. calli
    #3175075, posted on October 4, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    I, for one, welcome our new baby eating Overlords.

  2. calli
    #3175079, posted on October 4, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    From the comments:

    “I have been assured by a very knowing American of my acquaintance in London, that a young healthy child well nursed is at a year old a most delicious, nourishing, and wholesome food, whether stewed, roasted, baked, or boiled; and I make no doubt that it will equally serve in a fricassee or a ragout.”

    (from A Modest Proposal – Jonathan Swift)

    Perfect!

  3. Shy Ted
    #3175082, posted on October 4, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    Meh, first nations have been eating them for 40,000 years.

  4. calli
    #3175083, posted on October 4, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    I presume the “Breading” News is a typo?

    If not, well played Sir!

    Although I prefer au meuniere, myself.

  5. P
    #3175090, posted on October 4, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    Epic Agitprop: “We Must Start Eating the Babies”…
    Posted on October 3, 2019 by sundance

    This is epic and so well done.

    The most well constructed agitprop is when you take the opposition message, infiltrate the constituency, and then advance the message to its logical conclusion. If done effectively the audience will support the messenger while having no clue what is happening.

    Climate Activist Confronts AOC at New York Town Hall

    The Oscar worthy agitprop, delivered only by the best in the art form, leave all sides of the political spectrum wondering ‘is this real?’ This young lady has delivered. Well done.

  6. Pyrmonter
    #3175092, posted on October 4, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    Seriously. At best this is a bad parody; at worst, someone with genuine mental health problems. The practice of allowing general admission to view the inmates of Bedlam was abolished in 1770; reviving the practice is unedifying.

  7. Perfidious Albino
    #3175112, posted on October 4, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    Rafe – you may have seen but apparently The Guardian had an online piece this week with 10 ‘must see’ charts that explain the climate emergency. The usual lies, damned lies and statistics of course…

  8. I_am_not_a_robot
    #3175141, posted on October 4, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    The audience are naturally outraged by the suggestion of course – because they are all vegans.

  9. Beachcomber
    #3175143, posted on October 4, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    Ocasio-Cortez – “We must treat the climate crisis with the urgency it deserves”.

    Be afraid. Be very afraid.

  10. mem
    #3175147, posted on October 4, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    My guess it was a deliberate set up so OAC could seem reasonable and moderate in her response. Only problem is, given where the climate movement is at, the young lady with the T-shirt proposed the only logical conclusion/solution and no one could answer her. Complete back fire! Climate change has now morphed into a mumbo jumbo voodoo movement.

