Climate Roundup. Breading news. Eat the babies!

Other items of interest in the sidebar.
I, for one, welcome our new baby eating Overlords.
From the comments:
Perfect!
Meh, first nations have been eating them for 40,000 years.
I presume the “Breading” News is a typo?
If not, well played Sir!
Although I prefer au meuniere, myself.
Epic Agitprop: “We Must Start Eating the Babies”…
Posted on October 3, 2019 by sundance
This is epic and so well done.
The most well constructed agitprop is when you take the opposition message, infiltrate the constituency, and then advance the message to its logical conclusion. If done effectively the audience will support the messenger while having no clue what is happening.
Climate Activist Confronts AOC at New York Town Hall
The Oscar worthy agitprop, delivered only by the best in the art form, leave all sides of the political spectrum wondering ‘is this real?’ This young lady has delivered. Well done.
Seriously. At best this is a bad parody; at worst, someone with genuine mental health problems. The practice of allowing general admission to view the inmates of Bedlam was abolished in 1770; reviving the practice is unedifying.
Rafe – you may have seen but apparently The Guardian had an online piece this week with 10 ‘must see’ charts that explain the climate emergency. The usual lies, damned lies and statistics of course…
The audience are naturally outraged by the suggestion of course – because they are all vegans.
Ocasio-Cortez – “We must treat the climate crisis with the urgency it deserves”.
Be afraid. Be very afraid.
My guess it was a deliberate set up so OAC could seem reasonable and moderate in her response. Only problem is, given where the climate movement is at, the young lady with the T-shirt proposed the only logical conclusion/solution and no one could answer her. Complete back fire! Climate change has now morphed into a mumbo jumbo voodoo movement.