Scott Morrison gave an interesting speech to the Lowy Institute last night. I particularly enjoyed this comment:
Only a national government, especially one accountable through the ballot box and the rule of law, can define its national interests. We can never answer to a higher authority than the people of Australia.
Well, if Morrison genuinely believes that, and acts on that principle, then he has a lot of work ahead of him. Right now great parts of the Australian public service are not accountable to the Australian people or worse consider themselves accountable to the United Nations and its affiliate bodies.
The restoration of democratic control over the public service is long over due and I suspect will be resisted tooth and nail.
What strikes me though is that Liberal governments only ever take actions against the deep state when they become angry. So Malcolm Turnbull only took on the ABC after he was personally angry that Emma Alberici has done such a transparent hatchet job on his company tax policy. Scott Morrison is taking on foreign interference in Australian domestic policy only after being immigration minister.
But this is a very good start.
Liberals once were called The Nationalists.
Declare the UN a subversive organisation expel its proponents , confiscate assetss in Australia . Bring our employees out of New Yok , terminate all funding and participaion in any body assosciated with the un democratic gang . Then repeal all laws it inspired ,shoomin rites, equal opportunity ,racial discrimination ,,poofter marriage and all the crap they advocate . Clean the rubbish out , anyone who doesnt like it can go into exile in communist Europe. ]
UN was probably a ALP ego trip.
Thanks Sinc,
I think this is the nub of the issues regarding property rights etc. , it has taken many decades to evolve as an issue. Hopefully it can be neutered more quickly, but I’m not very optimistic. It is a cause worth fighting for, more than any other.
Howard should have changed the culture of the PS years ago.
He was in office for, what, 11 years or thereabouts.
“We can never answer to a higher authority than the people of Australia.”
Then here’s a tip Scotty – repeal the legislation that puts international treaties above Australian law!
Most likely, we’ll go through the motions, then get a “Ya canna change the laws o’ physics, Jim!”.
Still, there is a glimmer of hope…
We have to admit that tribalism caused us to be blind to the opportunities wasted by Howard. The penny dropped for me when he “gave” $1 billion to the Indonesians after the tsunami. It was during the long summer parliamentary recess. I remember thinking, hold on a second. That’s not your money, mate. He thought it was, though.
I am still not sure that it is not chameleon like Morro, after standing next to and adapting to blend in with Trump, has not yet returned to his usual drab grey.
If Morro actually does make a stand for the nation against the UN though I will be very impressed.
Coles is learning that dancing to the tune of Somnambulist Gits means dancing alone as their customers waltz instead with competitors. Perhaps the Libs, after being told for years by their supporters, after the debilitating creeping death of Trumble, and now seeing in the US that it is possible for an elected leader to side with their voters, just maybe, just possibly, may be beginning to discern that ‘right’ is not a slightly tweaked version of ‘left’. And maybe it could make them popular…
@ Sinc
Which matters more, democracy or the rule of law?
This.
“We can never answer to a higher authority than the people of Australia.”
Walk the talk and get us out of the Paris Agreement pronto!
That’s strange.
Obviously I’ve slept through some fairly momentous reforms.
Or perhaps the world has changed since I last worked as public servant in 2017.
Back then, I was responsible (through my Director General) to the state government.
That government changed, of course from time to time, but I was obliged to give frank and fearless advice, and to carry out my duties without reference to the UN.
That has not changed since 2017.
What on earth are you on about?
The restoration of democratic control over the public service is long over due and I suspect will be resisted tooth and nail.
Go back to sleep, Jack.
Well, if Morrison genuinely believes that, and acts on that principle, then he has a lot of work ahead of him. Right now great parts of the Australian public service are not accountable to the Australian people or worse consider themselves accountable to the United Nations and its affiliate bodies.
Spot on. Not sure if SloMo and the glibs are up to it. But, here’s hoping.
Numbers,
You sound just like a kid with his hands behind his back, saying;”it wasn’t me!”
If you have had any dealings with environmental regulation, there is almost invariably references to international instruments that are applied beyond call and oblivious to even so much as a triple bottom line.
I expect the same is likely the case in your field of endeavour, however, your fearless advice was likely parallel to that of a quest for global world order, purely coincidentally, of course.
I will believe it when the infantile requirement for page after page of turgid prose in the Explanatory Memorandum explaining how a Bill before Parliament is complaint with UN obligations is removed.
‘Right now great parts of the Australian public service are not accountable to the Australian people or worse consider themselves accountable to the United Nations and its affiliate bodies.’
I’m not sure that I understand this.
Australia has certainly signed up to a number of international treaties and conventions in various areas of life and work, but these have no force until they are given effect by Australian law, in other words, approved by Parliament on the basis of a bill prepared by the elected government.
Public servants implement and monitor the application of and compliance with these laws as they do with all other laws passed by Parliament. The government of the may have been wrong or foolish to sign up to these international instruments and the laws enforcing them may be unreasonable, but that’s the government’s problem .
A public servant who cited a UN convention as the sole basis for their authority would be acting outside that authority and probably in breach – in the APS, at least – of the code of conduct.
Des,
A public servant who cited a UN convention as the sole basis for their authority would be acting outside that authority and probably in breach – in the APS, at least – of the code of conduct.
No doubt that is so, however, there are instances where (particularly in EPAct, WA) departmental policy is framed as law by virtue of the Act and the department subsequently has “capital P” policy and “little p” policy, but only they can tell the difference (and not very well).
That’s another way of saying that Sinc is posting rubbish.
The only time I came across any reference to UN conventions in the 50+ years I worked for the state Education department, was in 1882, when another principal and I were tasked with writing a brief of planning for a new special school.
We used the UN convention of the rights of the child.
196 countries (including Australia) have signed up to this convention.
Significantly, the USA has not.
Read it some time, and point out the clauses that you find objectionable.
Australian governments of both major political persuasions have not.
This dissonance provides an interesting commentary on the extreme views posted daily here.
1882 mate how old are you again?
You must have been the most ancient conscript ever to serve in Viet Nam.
Typo.
I’m on day 5 of iMac ownership, after 23 years of Windows, but surprisingly the stylish keyboard is providing a bigger challenge than the ios organisational logic.