Scott Morrison gave an interesting speech to the Lowy Institute last night. I particularly enjoyed this comment:

Only a national government, especially one accountable through the ballot box and the rule of law, can define its national interests. We can never answer to a higher authority than the people of Australia.

Well, if Morrison genuinely believes that, and acts on that principle, then he has a lot of work ahead of him. Right now great parts of the Australian public service are not accountable to the Australian people or worse consider themselves accountable to the United Nations and its affiliate bodies.

The restoration of democratic control over the public service is long over due and I suspect will be resisted tooth and nail.

What strikes me though is that Liberal governments only ever take actions against the deep state when they become angry. So Malcolm Turnbull only took on the ABC after he was personally angry that Emma Alberici has done such a transparent hatchet job on his company tax policy. Scott Morrison is taking on foreign interference in Australian domestic policy only after being immigration minister.

But this is a very good start.