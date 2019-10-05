Open Forum: October 5, 2019

Posted on 12:01 am, October 5, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
12 Responses to Open Forum: October 5, 2019

  4. Salvatore, Iron Publican
    #3175374, posted on October 5, 2019 at 12:05 am

    You identified as “First!” KD, that’s all that matters.
    Zyconoclast can just take a running jump.

  5. EvilElvis
    #3175375, posted on October 5, 2019 at 12:07 am

    New Fred. It’s been awhile. Feels good.

  6. Helen Davidson (nmrn)
    #3175376, posted on October 5, 2019 at 12:10 am

    Made it into the top 6!

  8. Black Ball
    #3175378, posted on October 5, 2019 at 12:12 am

    Aha Arson Annie on A Current Affair. Must watch television.

  9. EvilElvis
    #3175379, posted on October 5, 2019 at 12:12 am

    Friday night though, in the morning it will feel second hand. Covered in booze and vomit and piss, torn and crumpled. Laying in the gutter, it’s custodian wrapped in it trying to keep warm, disgraced. It is thy open thread.

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3175380, posted on October 5, 2019 at 12:13 am

    Nuwe draad? Alles helder en blink?

  11. Knuckle Dragger
    #3175381, posted on October 5, 2019 at 12:14 am

    The Dirty Dozen approaching its triumphant crescendo.

    Lesser stars are being gunned down by the second. The bleck guy’s already wasted Kojak.

  12. EvilElvis
    #3175382, posted on October 5, 2019 at 12:18 am

    “Filthy strumpets!”

