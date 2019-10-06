Live blogging the rugby league grand final

Posted on 5:31 pm, October 6, 2019 by Rafe Champion

Just in case anyone is interested. The Official Site. I have just got an invitation to go out that I can’t refuse so I probably won’t be able to participate actively.

Footage from the finals 1966 to 2018. Check out the classic between Balmain and South in 1969.

6 Responses to Live blogging the rugby league grand final

  1. stackja
    #3176452, posted on October 6, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    Russell Fairfax. Jack Gibson.

  2. Dr Fred Lenin
    #3176453, posted on October 6, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    Whats rugby league ? Some sort of footy?

  3. Ubique
    #3176455, posted on October 6, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    I see Brisbane won the women’s rugby league grand final. Any which know which teams won the men’s netball grand final, the men’s softball grand final, and the men’s synchronised swimming grand final?

  4. stackja
    #3176460, posted on October 6, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    Fred – Before TV, Sydney knew only Rugby League.

  5. Infidel Tiger
    #3176461, posted on October 6, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    Broncos won easily.

  6. Rafe Champion
    #3176464, posted on October 6, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    1969, Gould looking like a beatle and doing the field kicking for Newtown.

