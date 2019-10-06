Muddy: Purrfiction

Let’s skip an apology for the atrocious pun and get straight to the sinews.
Kittehs, Cats, and assorted parasitic infestations, this is your last opportunity to submit a classy NEW word for the Catictionary for 2019.
For the uninitiated, the object is to build a vocabulary of original words as a counter to the wider appropriation and redefinition of the English language by our ideological opponents.
The conditions are simple: the word must be original, coined by a Cat; alternative definitions of existing words will not be accepted; a definition must accompany your word; no acronyms please; and the Supreme Overlord of the Catictionary’s decision regarding the acceptance or rejection of a nominated word, is final.
As examples, I submit the following that have come to my attention since the last round: thefrollickingmole’s Austfailia; calli’s fauxlanthropist – “A CEO who spends shareholders’ money rather than his own to promote causes dear to his heart”; and Roger’s Sinocure. I’m undecided if Stanley’s crime-ate (as in crime-ate change) fits within the rules and is original, though I do find it clever.
As a minor point of order, I would be grateful if we could avoid a repeat of the August thread where a tart and tangy whiff of equine excrement lingered longer than was desirable. There were several contributions that referenced the exotic aroma, however I don’t believe there is anything to be gained by focusing upon it, so I shall leave those aside.
In late November or early December, I will post the accumulated, accepted contributions.
Soap-up, rope-up, and let the creation begin.
Megraine: Self-centred eogotist has-been second rate cable channel soap character desperately seeking recognition and thereby causing prolonged headaches for her in-laws.
Krudd: as megraine but causing headaches for corrupt leftist political parties.
Turncow: as Krudd but causing headaches for nominally conservative but actually left of centre political parties
Follietician ,a stupid politician ? ( are there any wise ones?
Aldierman ,a handler of Aldi bags in olitics .
Fauxberiginal red haired blue eyed “aboriginal”.
Transubstantiation : the lowest of qualifications needed for a man to become a woman and compete in sporting codes, the Olympics, etc with out any judgement or condemnation.
areff’s ‘scoldilocks’ should be there.
Was Pol Tot original? I can’t remember whose it was, but it was the first I’d seen it.
Aviafauxlanthropist: A poisoned dwarf version of a fauxlanthropist
Sinocure:
The lucrative but undemanding position our perfidious politicians look forward to when they retire from years spent promoting Chinese Communist Party interests in Australia.
Thanks Muddy!