Muddy: Purrfiction

Let’s skip an apology for the atrocious pun and get straight to the sinews.

Kittehs, Cats, and assorted parasitic infestations, this is your last opportunity to submit a classy NEW word for the Catictionary for 2019.

For the uninitiated, the object is to build a vocabulary of original words as a counter to the wider appropriation and redefinition of the English language by our ideological opponents.

The conditions are simple: the word must be original, coined by a Cat; alternative definitions of existing words will not be accepted; a definition must accompany your word; no acronyms please; and the Supreme Overlord of the Catictionary’s decision regarding the acceptance or rejection of a nominated word, is final.

As examples, I submit the following that have come to my attention since the last round: thefrollickingmole’s Austfailia; calli’s fauxlanthropist – “A CEO who spends shareholders’ money rather than his own to promote causes dear to his heart”; and Roger’s Sinocure. I’m undecided if Stanley’s crime-ate (as in crime-ate change) fits within the rules and is original, though I do find it clever.

As a minor point of order, I would be grateful if we could avoid a repeat of the August thread where a tart and tangy whiff of equine excrement lingered longer than was desirable. There were several contributions that referenced the exotic aroma, however I don’t believe there is anything to be gained by focusing upon it, so I shall leave those aside.

In late November or early December, I will post the accumulated, accepted contributions.

Soap-up, rope-up, and let the creation begin.