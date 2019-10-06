Muddy: Purrfiction

Posted on 3:20 pm, October 6, 2019 by Guest Author

Let’s skip an apology for the atrocious pun and get straight to the sinews.

Kittehs, Cats, and assorted parasitic infestations, this is your last opportunity to submit a classy NEW word for the Catictionary for 2019.

For the uninitiated, the object is to build a vocabulary of original words as a counter to the wider appropriation and redefinition of the English language by our ideological opponents.

The conditions are simple: the word must be original, coined by a Cat; alternative definitions of existing words will not be accepted; a definition must accompany your word; no acronyms please; and the Supreme Overlord of the Catictionary’s decision regarding the acceptance or rejection of a nominated word, is final.

As examples, I submit the following that have come to my attention since the last round: thefrollickingmole’s Austfailia; calli’s fauxlanthropist – “A CEO who spends shareholders’ money rather than his own to promote causes dear to his heart”; and Roger’s Sinocure. I’m undecided if Stanley’s crime-ate (as in crime-ate change) fits within the rules and is original, though I do find it clever.

As a minor point of order, I would be grateful if we could avoid a repeat of the August thread where a tart and tangy whiff of equine excrement lingered longer than was desirable. There were several contributions that referenced the exotic aroma, however I don’t believe there is anything to be gained by focusing upon it, so I shall leave those aside.

In late November or early December, I will post the accumulated, accepted contributions.

Soap-up, rope-up, and let the creation begin.

This entry was posted in Guest Post. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Muddy: Purrfiction

  1. Whalehunt Fun
    #3176406, posted on October 6, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    Megraine: Self-centred eogotist has-been second rate cable channel soap character desperately seeking recognition and thereby causing prolonged headaches for her in-laws.

  2. Whalehunt Fun
    #3176407, posted on October 6, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    Krudd: as megraine but causing headaches for corrupt leftist political parties.

  3. Whalehunt Fun
    #3176409, posted on October 6, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Turncow: as Krudd but causing headaches for nominally conservative but actually left of centre political parties

  4. Dr Fred Lenin
    #3176410, posted on October 6, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    Follietician ,a stupid politician ? ( are there any wise ones?
    Aldierman ,a handler of Aldi bags in olitics .
    Fauxberiginal red haired blue eyed “aboriginal”.

  5. Nick
    #3176413, posted on October 6, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    Transubstantiation : the lowest of qualifications needed for a man to become a woman and compete in sporting codes, the Olympics, etc with out any judgement or condemnation.

  6. Nick
    #3176420, posted on October 6, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    areff’s ‘scoldilocks’ should be there.

  7. pbw
    #3176426, posted on October 6, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    Was Pol Tot original? I can’t remember whose it was, but it was the first I’d seen it.

  8. Whalehunt Fun
    #3176428, posted on October 6, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    Aviafauxlanthropist: A poisoned dwarf version of a fauxlanthropist

  9. Roger
    #3176436, posted on October 6, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    Sinocure:

    The lucrative but undemanding position our perfidious politicians look forward to when they retire from years spent promoting Chinese Communist Party interests in Australia.

    Thanks Muddy!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.