Roundup Sunday October 6

AROUND THE TRAPS

At the IPA a new report from Research Fellow Kurt Wallace, measures ‘regulatory dark matter’ that could be called rules invented by fools with no accountability.

Red tape costs us $176 billion each year and who would dare to estimate the cost of Green tape? Small business suffers most because there is no dedicated branch with legal officers to work out what it all means and the procedures that are required to comply. How long have we been hearing talk about relieving the pressure on small business and what has happened?

The 180kg panda in the room. Why does Hong Kong matter? As the Chinese Communist Party celebrated its 70 years of rule in China on Tuesday an 18-year old student protester in Hong Kong was shot at point blank range in the chest. Meanwhile children in the west block the traffic to complain about the weather to the rousing applause of their doting parents and teachers. Bit of a contrast, hey?

Braving Two Terrifying Tribes: Academics And Racism Warriors. The anthropologist Napoleon Chagnon died this week aged 81. He was one of the last people who studied indigenous culture more or less “in the raw”. A risky business. He fell foul of the ascendant cultural and experienced deplatforming, character assassination and professional ostracism. This Looking Forward Podcast, records the destruction of an academic discipline by identity politics. The late, great Roger Sandall lived through the same period.

Academics In Search Of Racism. Resurgent Racism is the seventh “flagship” theme of FutureFix, a program devised by academics to show taxpayers Australians that their money is being put to good use. Resurgent Racism will “address the emergence of new forms of racism manifesting as national populism and far-right extremism”. Researchers will “seek to explain the logics of emboldened white racism in Western liberal democracies”, which they predict “will be applicable to majoritarian racism elsewhere”. Yawn.

Centre for Independent Studies: Solving wicked problems. Education is a ‘wicked problem’ according to Australian Public Service Commission criteria. These policy areas are so complex that they are “highly resistant to resolution.” That means they need a whole lot more money.

Changing the cultural guard. Jeremy Sammut has moved on after 12 years of productive policy research. He did ground-breaking work on health policy, child protection and adoption that earned him a national profile. Look forward to his contribution to the The Financial Review.

Australian Taxpayers Alliance: A new report Release: No Welfare For Activist Bullies. Michaela Cash and Peter Dutton are commended for supporting calls for suspension of welfare payments to activists who spend time protesting.

Lowering the corporate tax rate will help ordinary Australians, not just “the big end of town.” ATA Communications Manager, Emilie Dye pointed out that we have on of the highest corporate tax rates in the world and “That directly harms hard working Australians.” The reason is simple enough, business profits feed into superannuation funds and also the investment required to create more and batter paid jobs. Someone explain that to the ALP and the Greens. Come to think of it, has anyone in the Coalition explained it in public?

The Portal to a collection of fellow-travellers

In no particular order. Australian Institute for Progress, The Institute of Public Affairs IPA, the Centre for Independent Studies CIS, The Sydney Institute, Mannkal Economic Education Foundation, Quadrant On Line, The Australian Taxpayers Alliance, Tim Blair, Andrew Norton, the classical liberal in Carlton, Rite-ON admirable Queensland activists!, The Menzies Research Centre, Jim Rose Utopia You Are Standing in It. LibertyWorks. On Line Opinion.

Overseas. Spiked, Cato Institute, Competitive Enterprise Institute, Dan Mitchell, The Last Refuge.

Climate. Viv Forbes Carbon Sense, Watts Up With That?, Jo Nova, The Global Warming Policy Forum, Global Coal Plant Tracker, Tony From Oz, Paul Homewood, Climate Depot, Wodfortrees – do your own graphs and regressions! New – The Five Dock Climate Realists You Tube collection.

Education and Culture. Quillette. Heterodox Academy. Accuracy in Academia, Intellectual Takeout, Institute for Humane Studies.

For Nerds. Rafe’s website, Critical Rationalist Blog, My bookstore.

Looking for a book? Try here!

Climate Collection