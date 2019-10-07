Belated Q&A Forum: October 7, 2019

Posted on 9:41 pm, October 7, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
37 Responses to Belated Q&A Forum: October 7, 2019

  1. egg_
    #3177682, posted on October 7, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Did Nanny Franny just step out of the shower?

  2. Rex Mango
    #3177684, posted on October 7, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Best dressed is Maggie Beer in a very aged colourful print.

  3. Rex Mango
    #3177686, posted on October 7, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    The old ways of doing things have led us to the problem we’ve got today in Aged Care.

  4. egg_
    #3177688, posted on October 7, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    No kerosene bath for Nanny Franny.

  5. Rex Mango
    #3177691, posted on October 7, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Maggie’s abstract expressionist frock rocks.

  6. egg_
    #3177692, posted on October 7, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Maggy’s recently widowed IIRC.

  7. Delcon
    #3177693, posted on October 7, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Why does Q&A bring a 17 YO to ask a question?
    (A: to push the Greenie narrative of lowering the voting age.)

  8. Rex Mango
    #3177694, posted on October 7, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    $6 per day should get 6 cans of baked beans. If you have dementia you don’t care as you can’t remember and they will be regular.

  9. Delcon
    #3177695, posted on October 7, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Did Nanny Franny just step out of the shower?

    Nanny Franny likes hair gel.

  10. Delcon
    #3177696, posted on October 7, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Great: a whole hour about how many dollars per meal in aged care. Facinatinzzzzzzzz

  11. Rex Mango
    #3177697, posted on October 7, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Spend money differently and raise the bar. This truly is blue sky thinking.

  12. Rex Mango
    #3177699, posted on October 7, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Franny Nanny has borrowed Ray Martin’s helmet.

  13. Rex Mango
    #3177701, posted on October 7, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Great, her Dad is getting good food. Was so worried.

  14. Rex Mango
    #3177703, posted on October 7, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Feel sorry for Minister Colbeck. Aged Care would rank just slightly better gig than Industrial Relations.

  15. Rex Mango
    #3177705, posted on October 7, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Concerned aged person in shot now. Well done ABC cameraman/person.

  16. Beertruk
    #3177708, posted on October 7, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Crap. Forgot teh southern states are now on daylight saving.

  17. Delcon
    #3177709, posted on October 7, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Rex Mango
    #3177703, posted on October 7, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Feel sorry for Minister Colbeck. Aged Care would rank just slightly better gig than Industrial Relations.

    Colbeck was one of the Turbull cockheads.
    Tasmanian Liberals, a conservative mob, tried to get rid of him, and succeeded for a while. He got back to the Senate, though, after Stephen Parry was kicked out because of the citizenship debacle.

  18. Rex Mango
    #3177710, posted on October 7, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    5 week TAFE certificate allows you to be an Aged Care worker. Bit tougher than the one day Responsible Service of Alcohol Course to work in a bar in NSW.

  19. Rex Mango
    #3177714, posted on October 7, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    How do you become CEO of Dementia Australia, I forgot?

  20. Rex Mango
    #3177716, posted on October 7, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Didn’t Sean Rooney play soccer for Liverpool?

  21. Rex Mango
    #3177719, posted on October 7, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    World class funding for world class Aged Care system. Everyone claps. At that point the ABC should send the hat around, like in church.

  22. Rex Mango
    #3177721, posted on October 7, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Long term reform of Aged Care is an oxymoron.

  23. Beertruk
    #3177722, posted on October 7, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Transfer the 1.5b worth of funds from TheirALPCB to aged care.

  24. Rex Mango
    #3177730, posted on October 7, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    No-one has even mentioned whether Aged Care is state, or federal issue and the shows half over. The starting point for any discussion is who is responsible. These people are loons.

  25. Delcon
    #3177731, posted on October 7, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    Well, if they abolish the ABC, Q&A will not be missed.

  26. Beertruk
    #3177732, posted on October 7, 2019 at 10:15 pm

  27. Rex Mango
    #3177734, posted on October 7, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    Heard the phrase ‘we know these packages are being rorted’. Would that have anything to do with a certain religion, like the child care?

  28. Rex Mango
    #3177739, posted on October 7, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    Thankyou for your war service? Ahem, she was in the WRAAF during Korea, not sure she ever left Australia, Sean Rooney.

  29. Rex Mango
    #3177742, posted on October 7, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Ageism gets huge clap. Big problem that it seems Indig kids don’t have, unless they are mugging oldies.

  30. Beertruk
    #3177743, posted on October 7, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    What have you done for aged care Fran?

  31. Jo Smyth
    #3177746, posted on October 7, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    Sean Rooney, you mean Wayne Rooney, played for Everton then Man U. His Liverpool accent was so bad, when he spoke on tv, they actually put captions on screen. Don’t mention his name to a Liverpool supporter, totally off limits.

  32. Rex Mango
    #3177748, posted on October 7, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    Bupa pretax profit $585M last year. Not a bad effort.

  33. Rex Mango
    #3177750, posted on October 7, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    Thanks Jo, was close.

  34. Beertruk
    #3177751, posted on October 7, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    God forbit that a company makes a profit.

  35. Rex Mango
    #3177754, posted on October 7, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    Regulator was useless, completely useless. Who is regulating the regulators?

  36. Rex Mango
    #3177756, posted on October 7, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    Geez that was painful, learnt absolutely nothing about Aged Care.

  37. Rex Mango
    #3177757, posted on October 7, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    But did learn something about Wayne Rooney.

