Liberty Quote
Dishonesty and pretence abound as political correctness suffocates true discussion.— Paul Kelly
-
-
Belated Q&A Forum: October 7, 2019
Did Nanny Franny just step out of the shower?
Best dressed is Maggie Beer in a very aged colourful print.
The old ways of doing things have led us to the problem we’ve got today in Aged Care.
No kerosene bath for Nanny Franny.
Maggie’s abstract expressionist frock rocks.
Maggy’s recently widowed IIRC.
Why does Q&A bring a 17 YO to ask a question?
(A: to push the Greenie narrative of lowering the voting age.)
$6 per day should get 6 cans of baked beans. If you have dementia you don’t care as you can’t remember and they will be regular.
Nanny Franny likes hair gel.
Great: a whole hour about how many dollars per meal in aged care. Facinatinzzzzzzzz
Spend money differently and raise the bar. This truly is blue sky thinking.
Franny Nanny has borrowed Ray Martin’s helmet.
Great, her Dad is getting good food. Was so worried.
Feel sorry for Minister Colbeck. Aged Care would rank just slightly better gig than Industrial Relations.
Concerned aged person in shot now. Well done ABC cameraman/person.
Crap. Forgot teh southern states are now on daylight saving.
Colbeck was one of the Turbull cockheads.
Tasmanian Liberals, a conservative mob, tried to get rid of him, and succeeded for a while. He got back to the Senate, though, after Stephen Parry was kicked out because of the citizenship debacle.
5 week TAFE certificate allows you to be an Aged Care worker. Bit tougher than the one day Responsible Service of Alcohol Course to work in a bar in NSW.
How do you become CEO of Dementia Australia, I forgot?
Didn’t Sean Rooney play soccer for Liverpool?
World class funding for world class Aged Care system. Everyone claps. At that point the ABC should send the hat around, like in church.
Long term reform of Aged Care is an oxymoron.
Transfer the 1.5b worth of funds from TheirALPCB to aged care.
No-one has even mentioned whether Aged Care is state, or federal issue and the shows half over. The starting point for any discussion is who is responsible. These people are loons.
Well, if they abolish the ABC, Q&A will not be missed.
No-one has even mentioned whether Aged Care is state, or federal issue and the shows half over. The starting point for any discussion is who is responsible. These people are loons.
Good point.
Heard the phrase ‘we know these packages are being rorted’. Would that have anything to do with a certain religion, like the child care?
Thankyou for your war service? Ahem, she was in the WRAAF during Korea, not sure she ever left Australia, Sean Rooney.
Ageism gets huge clap. Big problem that it seems Indig kids don’t have, unless they are mugging oldies.
What have you done for aged care Fran?
Sean Rooney, you mean Wayne Rooney, played for Everton then Man U. His Liverpool accent was so bad, when he spoke on tv, they actually put captions on screen. Don’t mention his name to a Liverpool supporter, totally off limits.
Bupa pretax profit $585M last year. Not a bad effort.
Thanks Jo, was close.
God forbit that a company makes a profit.
Regulator was useless, completely useless. Who is regulating the regulators?
Geez that was painful, learnt absolutely nothing about Aged Care.
But did learn something about Wayne Rooney.