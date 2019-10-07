Holiday reading

Quadrant on line. Jennifer Marohassy introduces the next Climate Change: The Facts, an engrossing read!

Concrete is the most abundant anthropogenic sedimentary rock on the planet, the production process requiring the transport of component cement and aggregates on scales far greater than natural geological processes. A building material for over two millennia, the scale of production and mineralogical and geochemical distinctiveness of concrete since the mid-20th century makes it a prominent signal for the Anthropocene within terrestrial, and increasingly subterranean, environments. It will be robust over millennial scales, but over millions of years will recrystallize to common natural minerals and disaggregate, losing mineralogical evidence of human origin, though commonly retaining aspects of human-made texture and form.

The sun continues to be very quiet and it has been without sunspots on 200 days during 2019 or 72% of the time which is the highest percentage since 2009. We have entered into a solar minimum phase of the solar cycle and sunspot counts suggest this could turn out to be the deepest of the past century. Low solar activity has been well correlated with an atmospheric phenomenon known as “high-latitude blocking” and this could play an important role in the upcoming winter season; especially, across the eastern US. In addition, one of the natural impacts of decreasing solar activity is the weakening of the ambient solar wind and its magnetic field which, in turn, allows more cosmic rays to penetrate the solar system. The intensification of cosmic rays can have important consequences on such things as Earth’s cloud cover and climate, the safety of air travelers, and as a possible trigger mechanism for lightning.

Lots of things can muck up a perfect thermometer spot, like shade, new roads, new screens, or old paint. In order to remove these annoying non-climatic effects, the BOM compares each station to those around it to look for odd changes. In theory this sounds like a good idea. In practice it’s more like hepatitis – bad news that spreads. It’s a rogue code, sweeping through records, trying to find undocumented changes, and enabling any amount of revisionism. The BOM “detects” these mysterious shifts at each site through thermometers that may be hundreds of kilometers away, even across a mountain range or the Bass Strait. Among other sites, Cape Bruny in far south Tasmania has been corrected with the help of Ballarat 812 km away on the mainland, over mountains and across the Bass Strait. In 1991 Cape Bruny was found to be “statistically” wrong, and adjusted down by over half a degree.