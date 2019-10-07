A headline in The Australian caught my eye this morning:

I would return to parliament if the Liberals asked me, says Tony Abbott

Such astonishing arrogance.

People get into the Parliament when voters vote for them. Abbott lost his seat at the last election. The voters in his seat had had enough of him.

Tony Abbott concedes he made mistakes as prime minister but overwhelmingly blames Malcolm Turnbull’s overweening ambition for his government’s demise four years ago.

Abbott had one job.

When it comes to counter-terrorism everyone needs to be part of ‘Team Australia’ and I have to say that the Government’s proposals to change 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act have become a complication in that respect. I don’t want to do anything that puts our national unity at risk at this time and so those proposals are now off the table. This is a call that I have made. It is, if you like, a leadership call that I have made after discussion with the Cabinet today. In the end leadership is about preserving national unity on the essentials and that is why I have taken this decision.

He surrendered on free speech.