Murray Darling farming: a victim of green-induced government policies

I have a piece in The Australian today on the government induced water price increase and shortage in the Murray Darling which is responsible for over 40 per cent of the nation’s farm output. Here is an extract.
Drought Minister David Littleproud is to meet today with farming representatives to discuss a fivefold increase in prices of Murray Darling water. The Minister attributes this to speculator hoarding together with another villain, climate change, which he says “is leading to hotter days, meaning droughts”.
Neither of these factors are the cause of the farmers’ discontent.
Although Murray Darling, like much of Australia is in serious drought, for Australia as a whole rainfall has actually increased over the past century.
The real reasons behind the distress of irrigated agriculture are government policies that have reduced water availability.
In response to ABC supported activists, the Howard Government bought up water from farmers for environmental purposes and, in doing so, set in place bureaucratic machinery which could readily expand the reallocation.
Under Rudd’s radical environmentalist water minister, Tony Burke, the stakes were raised and 2,750 gigalitres were to be either bought from irrigators or created (by water saving expenditures). At a cost of $13 billion, this meant taking 20 per cent of a vital input into farming. Inevitably, reduced output as well as higher prices have been caused by this government induced scarcity.
Blaming twin bogeymen of speculators and climate change is no solution to the problems governments have created. The Murray Darling water policy has been a disaster for the region and the nation as a whole. The solution is to accept the reality that the river system, prior to recent years’ reallocation of irrigation water, was in good condition. The more regular flows that the dams have allowed contributed to this as well as creating a thriving agricultural province.
The only way of repairing the damage must start with the government selling back to irrigators the stocks of water that it now owns.
Alan
You (and others) have cited measures such as ‘40% of the nation’s farm output’.
What is the source, and of what is it a measure? Is it value added? Revenue? Volume? And, of that measure, how much is actually irrigated?
I find it hard to believe that the total value added by, for example, the non-rice grains sectors; wool-growing; the largely unirrigated wine-grape industries; cattle-farming; unirrigated horticulture; dairy and so forth amount to only 60% of value added. It seems an improbably high rate of productivity for agricultural activities conducted in a dozen or so of what are some of the poorest electorates represented in the Cth Parliament.
No land, no water! Pay off speculators. And return water to farmers.
loutput
Not picking on a mere typo Alan, but I think this should go into the Catictionary as “a form of negative output, consisting of activity by “activists” that wastes societal resources and reduces societal productivity”.
Some questions for Mr. Littleproud (and Bridget McKenzie for that matter):
Why is his department the only government department to be a financial member of The Conversation?
What benefits does this membership provide to Australian farmers?
Does he agree with The Conversation that voices that dissent from the AGW hypothesis should be silenced?
@ Stackja
What is it that speculators do? Provide liquidity and determine prices?
No land, no water! Pay off speculators. And return water to farmers.
What if the farmers sold their water rights for a tidy sum in the first place?
MDB problem is it does not provide enough liquidity.
Restricts liquidity to make money for some in time of drought.
So if I knowingly bought dry land at a pretty cheap price (because the previous owner had sold their high security water licences) do I know get give water rights?
Absolutely, the Minister is talking nonsense.
The Murray Darling Basin annual rainfall, while very variable from year to year, linear trend since 1900 has actually increased and the pan evaporation (the amount of water which evaporates from an open pan called a Class A evaporation pan) linear trend from 1975 has shown a slight decrease.
Hmmm….
I thought BHP had gone as high as it could go.
So I sold.
But then BHP kept going up.
That was ok, because the government stepped in & gave me back my BHP shares that I made the decision to sell.
What if they used the money to pay for fodder?
Anyway we will soon be importing food if the drought continues.
Greens will be happy no more farm animals in Australia.
The best way to make money in Australia.
Sit in Sydney or Melbourne.
Buy dry land.
Then wheel out every busted arse farmer who hasn’t made money in the last 20 years to complain about water.
Get water re-distributed, hence giving my dry land, bought for a pittance, water rights again increasing the value of the land (5-fold? depending on where it is).
Sell land & leave busted arse farmers to be busted again.
Rinse.
Repeat.
What if they used the money to pay for fodder?
& what it they used the money for anything?
Why are farmers allowed to get a do-over on dud business decisions?
Anyway we will soon be importing food if the drought continues.
& farmers only supply the domestic market?
Fvck off.
They sell as much of their stuff o/s as they can if they can get a better price.
Pyrmonter,
Lot of metrics can be used to examine output but the 40 per cent is widely accepted. Here is an ABS report.
Here’s an idea.
Farmers get government assistance for temporary water purchases.
But then the farmers (regardless of what they produce) have to sell 20% of their output to the government at a 20% discount to the prevailing price.
How about that?
A little bit of market intervention on one side of the equation, and a little bit of intervention on the other side too.
Or do our farming brethren only want the hand out?
Corporate farming (not factory farming) is the most sustainable form of ag production.
In the US, approx. 30% of all ag is corporate farming.
In Oz it’s about 5%.
The sooner we move the dial towards where it is in the US, we’ll have a more productive ag sector.