Dear Prime Minister and Treasurer.

Can you please make up your mind. Please. Particularly you Mr Treasurer.

ASIC wants banks not to lend to people, but the RBA does.

APRA wants superannuation funds and insurance companies to merge, but the ACCC does not want anyone to merge.

APRA wants the banks to be sound and profitable but the Government complains when the banks engage in profit based activities, like not “passing on” RBA interest rate reductions.

RBA wants prices to increase because inflation is too low but the government complains when companies increase their prices, you know like energy and petrol price increases.

The Parliament passes wads and wads of legislation and regulation to stop businesses engaging in business yet the Government complains that businesses aren’t engaging in business and instead engage in activism.

The Government balances its budget by taking money out of household budgets but then complains that consumers aren’t spending.

Can you please just make up your minds.