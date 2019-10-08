Liberty Quote
Eternal vigilance and a short fuse is what the electorate must have.— Infidel Tiger
-
Recent Comments
- Ellie on Kol Nidre 2019
- Roger on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Farmer Gez on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- cohenite on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- egg_ on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Geriatric Mayfly on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- egg_ on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Tailgunner on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- JohnL on Murray Darling farming: a victim of green-induced government policies
- C.L. on Kol Nidre 2019
- calli on Kol Nidre 2019
- Exit Stage Right on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- stackja on Murray Darling farming: a victim of green-induced government policies
- calli on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Filbert on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- stackja on Kol Nidre 2019
- Nick on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Mother Lode on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- thefrollickingmole on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Geriatric Mayfly on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- calli on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- JC on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- P on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- thefrollickingmole on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Old School Conservative on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Top Ender on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- calli on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Kol Nidre 2019
- Murray Darling farming: a victim of green-induced government policies
- Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Can you please make up your mind
- What exactly is to be done?
- Distributing incomes to match what each of us deserves
- Belated Q&A Forum: October 7, 2019
- Just go!
- Holiday reading
- Have these people never heard about this thing called the market?
- Live blogging the rugby league grand final
- Roundup Sunday October 6
- Muddy: Purrfiction
- Learning from history
- Open Forum: October 5, 2019
- Climate Roundup October 5
- UNexit
- China celebrates — but history is certain to catch up
- Regulators discover Parliamentary accountability
- Great news from Hornsby Council. Locals resist loonies demanding a climate emergency resolution.
- Classical inflation
- Helping friends
- C. L. : Too good to check
- Is unemployment “high”?
- Our man in London
- “The Australian Government will use its best endeavors”
- Garrison on Austrian trade cycle theory II
- The RBA is run by incompetents
- C.L. : Now subeditors are stealing dreams
- Tuesday Forum: October 1, 2019
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
New to me:
That was beautiful. Thank you, Sinc.
Have always loved Neil Diamond’s voice.
Nobody else has that timbre.
Very noice. Lovely. Thank you, Doomlord. 🙂