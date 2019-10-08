Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019

Posted on 1:30 pm, October 8, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
44 Responses to Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019

  3. A Lurker
    #3178296, posted on October 8, 2019 at 1:39 pm

    Q. Who in h*ll is starting fires around Tenterfield? Going by the NSW rural fire map another one has sparked up and is out of control.

    p.s. I identify as a top tenner.

  4. feelthebern
    #3178298, posted on October 8, 2019 at 1:41 pm

    Why are all the good players looking to leave Essendon?

  5. Rex Mango
    #3178299, posted on October 8, 2019 at 1:44 pm

    The fire question is a very good one and judging by these extinction loons, could be another angry summer.

  7. stackja
    #3178307, posted on October 8, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    A L – old fires embers whipped by wind?

  9. A Lurker
    #3178316, posted on October 8, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    A L – old fires embers whipped by wind?

    Could be, there are both old and new fires in the general vicinity.

  10. feelthebern
    #3178324, posted on October 8, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    I’ve only just read Ray Dalio’s letter from 1st Oct.
    He’s saying the world right now is similar to 1935-1945.
    Bit of a stretch.

  11. Roger
    #3178329, posted on October 8, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    I note the ABC is now making some if its programs available with Chinese subtitles.

  13. Slim Cognito
    #3178333, posted on October 8, 2019 at 2:12 pm

    World still hasn’t ended, as widely predicted.

  14. P
    #3178336, posted on October 8, 2019 at 2:14 pm

    President Trump Briefing With Senior Military Leadership – Video and Transcript…

  15. JB of Sydney/Shanghai
    #3178338, posted on October 8, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    Arky, you may find it difficult to persuade many posters on this blog to look at what is happening in China now, to what was common twenty years ago.
    A nation which produces half of the world’s ships, one third of the worlds vehicles, and almost all of the consumer goods sold in Australia, is no longer getting by on churning out Christmas tree decorations.

  18. Twostix
    #3178343, posted on October 8, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    1. Tony Abbott was the most conservative and libertarian friendly PM this country will ever have under the current system.

    2. M0nty and the retarded bugman democrat left have allowed themselves to be taken over by the neoconservatives – who were seeking a new home havng being booted from the right.

    Good luck!

  20. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3178349, posted on October 8, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    20th. Proxy for None.
    Come on down, None.

  21. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3178352, posted on October 8, 2019 at 2:32 pm

    I’ve only just read Ray Dalio’s letter from 1st Oct.
    He’s saying the world right now is similar to 1935-1945.
    Bit of a stretch.

    Bern – Maybe the following article will change your mind.

    Concentration Camp Survivors: China Using Forced Sterilization, Abortion for Genocide

    RTWT. Sound like anything you’ve heard about before? At least the Krauts didn’t have organ rejection control drugs.

  22. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3178354, posted on October 8, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    Meanwhile, I’m outta here. Much to do today that is as yet undone.

  23. bespoke
    #3178355, posted on October 8, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    Did’t you have some contact with Scientology, Lizzie?

  24. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3178356, posted on October 8, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    In Brisbane a protester suspended from the city’s Story Bridge says climate change caused a recent Queensland bushfire that destroyed the forest where his wife’s ashes were scattered.

    Yea verily. And so it is written. Ashes to ashes and dust to dust.

  25. Knuckle Dragger
    #3178357, posted on October 8, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    Oh, gawd.

    A tribute fred.

    …..

    How about this weather, huh? Hot enough for ya?

  26. Arky
    #3178361, posted on October 8, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    Arky, you may find it difficult to persuade many posters on this blog to look at what is happening in China now, to what was common twenty years ago.

    ..
    Some maybe.
    Others are pretty knowledgeable.
    I have been a Sinophile for three decades.
    The West have had shit policies towards her since the times of tea clippers.

  27. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3178364, posted on October 8, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    Cocaine is a hell of a drug.

    M0nty – It sure is!

    Colombian Navy Rescues Shipwrecked Smuggling Suspects Found Floating On Cocaine Bales

    In a bizarre story reported by the Colombian Navy, personnel from the Colombian Navy and Coast Guard found drug smugglers clinging to cocaine bales in shark-infested Pacific Ocean waters after their vessel was hit by a rogue wave last week.

    The incident occurred in the waters near Tumaco in Colombia, about 30 nautical miles from shore, said Captain Jorge Maldonado of Colombia’s Task Force Against Drug Trafficking.

    Maldonado said navy and coast guard personnel were conducting surveillance and maritime control operations when they discovered the shipwreck. He said the smugglers were clinging onto cocaine hydrochloride bales for at least seven hours. In total, the navy and coast guard recovered 2,789 lbs of cocaine.

    That floating feeling isn’t your imagination.

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #3178365, posted on October 8, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    Top 30

    👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌

  29. Leigh Lowe
    #3178366, posted on October 8, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    feelthebern

    #3178298, posted on October 8, 2019 at 1:41 pm

    Why are all the good players looking to leave Essendon?

    Daniher and Fantasia both have an allergy to hard training.
    And then blow up with soft tissue inuries.
    Following that they get lazy at rehab and get injured again.
    Then they blame the coaches when they fall apart.

  30. Top Ender
    #3178367, posted on October 8, 2019 at 2:50 pm

    A serving police officer caught illegally wearing war medals he was not entitled to was caught out after protecting the most senior Commonwealth official in the country — former Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove.

    Agreed facts tendered to the Downing Centre Local Court reveal Senior Constable Darrin Hooper was caught in a series of fibs after being filmed by a Channel 7 camera crew for the hit show Motorcycle Cops.

    The 45-year-old Highway Patrol officer was fined $1000 today after pleading guilty to one charge of wearing service medals when not entitled, with a second charge withdrawn.

    “On February 21, 2018 … (Hooper) was tasked with escorting Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove to the state funeral of Sir Nicholas Shehadie,” the facts state.

    “(Another officer) stated that during the mission the Governor General pointed to (Hooper’s) medals and said words to the effect of ‘you have served time in the military, well done’ and he replied ‘thank you sir’.”

    and

    During a record of interview Hooper told officers he had served in the Australian army for six weeks but was medically discharged for shin splints.

    No word as to whether he’s been fired for dishonesty. Daily Tele.

  31. feelthebern
    #3178369, posted on October 8, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    How can Sydney possibly afford this Daniher fellow?
    Or is a the AFL salary cap as big a joke as the NRL salary cap?

  32. JC
    #3178370, posted on October 8, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    OMG, she’s running?

    Hillary tied with Bernie for 4th

    BNL NEWS
    @BreakingNLive
    · 8h
    BREAKING: Hillary Clinton ‘thinking about’ running for President in 2020, according to multiple sources

    Lord, please it’s so. Please!

  33. Spider
    #3178371, posted on October 8, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    Absolutely amazing the reaction to Trumps announcement to withdraw from Syria. Suddenly the very people who proclaimed Trump a warmonger and a danger to the world order say he now is now risking the life of the Kurds by not continuing with the war. Bloody hypocrites.

  34. Chris
    #3178372, posted on October 8, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    Afternoon all. I claim almost-indigenous status and welcome you to country.

  35. feelthebern
    #3178375, posted on October 8, 2019 at 3:00 pm

    Question.
    When do they blow the big horn for Yom Kippur?

  36. Leigh Lowe
    #3178376, posted on October 8, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    feelthebern

    #3178369, posted on October 8, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    How can Sydney possibly afford this Daniher fellow?
    Or is a the AFL salary cap as big a joke as the NRL salary cap?

    They get a cap loading for higher living costs in Sydney (cough).
    Daniher is there to fill the role previously played by Kurt Tippett.
    That is, be told by Buddy to fuck off out of the way, then get injured and spend 8 weeks out.
    Come back.
    Rinse and repeat.

  37. Bruce in WA
    #3178377, posted on October 8, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    Greetings from Bali. On things Chinese, I saw in Candidasa a rather svelte SVU, about the size of a Kia Sportage, with modern looks and great paintwork. I saw Range Rover on the bonnet and thought it must have been a new model. Then it got closer and I could see the badge actually read “Ranger Rover”. Clone.

  38. feelthebern
    #3178378, posted on October 8, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    Well I suppose it does cost more to live in Sydney (cocaine) versus Melbourne or Perth (ice).

  39. Chris
    #3178379, posted on October 8, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    Thank you, thank you. Here is my invoice, terms are settlement in full on completion of welcome.

  40. Knuckle Dragger
    #3178380, posted on October 8, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    And why?

    What’s the significance?

  41. V
    #3178381, posted on October 8, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    BOM forecast 36 degree heatwave in Brisbane today, the prediction of the hottest october day on record had a lot of media attention.

    midday peak was just 30 degrees, and the wind they are saying is coming form the north while the flags are all blowing form the south.

  42. Leigh Lowe
    #3178382, posted on October 8, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    Seriously bern, they will pay for Daniher with the money they save from Papley et al leaving, and Buddy retiring mid next year to take up a NSW aboriginal liaison job with the AFL, plus a coaching job with the Swans academy on about 80% of his current salary (but without any ASADA player testing commitments).

  43. Mother Lode
    #3178383, posted on October 8, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    BREAKING: Hillary Clinton ‘thinking about’ running for President in 2020, according to multiple sources

    Ha ha haa!

  44. feelthebern
    #3178385, posted on October 8, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    JC, are you observing Yom Kippur this year due to your new found heritage?

