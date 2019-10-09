Sinclair posted earlier this week about yet another poor decision by former PM Tony Abbott:

I would return to parliament if the Liberals asked me, says Tony Abbott.

Unfortunately TAFKAS arrived late to the party and did not get into the commentary until too late. From some of the later comments made were some references to Abbott’s Chief of Staff, Peta Credlin. Including this one:

Turnbull was only able to roll him because Mr Abbott and his COS failed at the front end basics.

Herein lies the problem, in 3 letters – COS.

Last TAFKAS checked, the COS to the PM is not an elected position. It exists to permit the PM to be as effective as possible.

The very fact that everyone knows her name tells much about how PM Abbott steered his ship, and why his ship crashed into the rocks.

Can anyone name the COS of other PMs? Other than of course Arfa da Staffer, who actually got himself elected (sort of). Who is PM Morrison’s COS? Who was Turnbull’s? More important, who cares?

Abbott failed as PM because he had terrible judgement. Such poor judgement as evidenced by his offer to return to Parliament if the Liberals asked him. Perhaps he should consult his constituents about a return to Parliament because the Liberals can only get him as far as a candidate for Parliament.