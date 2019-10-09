On the road. Vancouver and some climate issues

A little over fourteen hours in the air to arrive in the grey dawn and book into cheap digs in Downtown Vancouver. Election debates are in the news and the leader in one major paper suggests that no primary issue has emerged yet but it should be climate change to avert “the almost inevitable catastrophe” if we don’t do more. Another has a picture of Extinction Rebels shutting down a major bridge in the city with a story inside about a 22 year old activist who “got the call” from the IPCC report last October.

They are alarmed about earthquakes here as well.



More from Jo Nova on the scandalous administration of the Bureau of Meteorology.

Port Hedland is supposedly “one of the best” researched sites in Australia — so it is a certified ACORN site (one of the 112). …But one man with dedication and no funding at all can find key historical maps and photos that the BOM, with its million dollar-a-day budget, cannot. Instead of doing this hard work the BOM uses the magical homogenization process “to fix” up all the anomalies by hunting for data in sites hundreds of kilometers away that can be used to adjust the records at Port Hedland. This is the secret process that even the BOM admits it cannot describe in full to anyone outside the BOM. As Johnston says, it’s a process so bad it “should be abandoned”. There is no saving the error correction that starts with bad data, missing documents, and barely any historical research and then pretends it can mash more bad data to produce “truth”.

Ben Heard on the remarkable contrast between the potential for nuclear power in Australia and the reality. Some good points but far too much of his argument is based on fear of generating more plant food to green the planet. End the silly talk about “clean power.”