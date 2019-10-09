Yes. Next question

Posted on 2:35 pm, October 9, 2019 by currencylad

Should Christians admire Ronald Reagan? 

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Yes. Next question

  1. stackja
    #3179500, posted on October 9, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    Some in USA know no end to stupidity.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.