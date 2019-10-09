Liberty Quote
It has been reported in the press many times that the issue of pollution is to be the next big crusade of the New Left activists, after the war in Vietnam peters out. And just as peace was not their goal or motive in that crusade, so clean air is not their goal or motive in this one.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- stackja on Yes. Next question
- 1735099 on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Iampeter on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- 1735099 on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Delcon on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Ben on On the road. Vancouver and some climate issues
- Helen on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- bespoke on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- struth on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Geriatric Mayfly on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- StrayanDrongo on Herein lies the problem
- struth on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- calli on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- struth on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Mother Lode on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Caveman on Poppycock
- Knuckle Dragger on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- 1735099 on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Overburdened on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- bespoke on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Brian on Herein lies the problem
- Old School Conservative on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- tgs on Herein lies the problem
- Top Ender on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Atoms for Peace on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Winston Smith on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- thefrollickingmole on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- bespoke on Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- On the road. Vancouver and some climate issues
- Yes. Next question
- Poppycock
- Herein lies the problem
- The illegitimate spawn of a relic from the Great Depression
- Kol Nidre 2019
- Murray Darling farming: a victim of green-induced government policies
- Tuesday Forum: October 8, 2019
- Can you please make up your mind
- What exactly is to be done?
- Distributing incomes to match what each of us deserves
- Belated Q&A Forum: October 7, 2019
- Just go!
- Holiday reading
- Have these people never heard about this thing called the market?
- Live blogging the rugby league grand final
- Roundup Sunday October 6
- Muddy: Purrfiction
- Learning from history
- Open Forum: October 5, 2019
- Climate Roundup October 5
- UNexit
- China celebrates — but history is certain to catch up
- Regulators discover Parliamentary accountability
- Great news from Hornsby Council. Locals resist loonies demanding a climate emergency resolution.
- Classical inflation
- Helping friends
- C. L. : Too good to check
- Is unemployment “high”?
- Our man in London
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Yes. Next question
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.
Some in USA know no end to stupidity.