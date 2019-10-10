Check under the sofa cushions

United Nations could run out of money in a few weeks, Secretary General warns.
In a letter intended for the 37,000 employees at the UN secretariat and obtained by CBS News’ Pamela Falk, Guterres said unspecified “additional stop-gap measures” would have to be taken to ensure salaries and entitlements are paid.
37,000 employees!#?!!!
Wha… Wha… Wha… WHAT!
Appropriate response – from 33 sec mark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3l-u0Y4wRA
United Nations could run out of money in a few weeks, Secretary General warns.
If only. The UN is a most destructive [unelected, unaccountable] organization.
Socialism continues until they run out of other people’s money. Then it stops.
There is always go fund me..
Call uncle soros?
Four fifths of fuck all
.. but its Trump’s fault.