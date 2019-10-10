Check under the sofa cushions

Posted on 8:57 pm, October 10, 2019 by currencylad

United Nations could run out of money in a few weeks, Secretary General warns.

In a letter intended for the 37,000 employees at the UN secretariat and obtained by CBS News’ Pamela Falk, Guterres said unspecified “additional stop-gap measures” would have to be taken to ensure salaries and entitlements are paid.

6 Responses to Check under the sofa cushions

  1. Some History
    #3180783, posted on October 10, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    37,000 employees!#?!!!

    Wha… Wha… Wha… WHAT!

    Appropriate response – from 33 sec mark

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3l-u0Y4wRA

    If only. The UN is a most destructive [unelected, unaccountable] organization.

    If only. The UN is a most destructive [unelected, unaccountable] organization.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3180784, posted on October 10, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    Socialism continues until they run out of other people’s money. Then it stops.

  3. Caveman
    #3180785, posted on October 10, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    There is always go fund me..

  4. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3180800, posted on October 10, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Call uncle soros?

  5. Turtle of WA
    #3180813, posted on October 10, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Four fifths of fuck all

  6. duncanm
    #3180841, posted on October 10, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    Member States have paid only 70 percent of the total amount needed for our regular budget operations in 2019. This translates into a cash shortage of $230 million at the end of September.

    The U.S. contributes more to the U.N. budget than any other nation: 22 percent of the regular budget ($5.4 billion) and 28.5 percent of the peacekeeping budget ($8.27 billion).

    .. but its Trump’s fault.

