Will Ms Zibelman please explain what she means by strategic reserves of power?

Subscribers and people who can get around the paywall at The Australian can read about the boss of the AEMO calling for new market rules and strategic reserves to reduce load shedding and the risk of blackouts.
Ms Zibelman repeated calls for changes to Australia’s rules to create a “day-ahead” market that would require generators to guarantee fixed supply and pay to acquire it if they were unable to supply it. The proposal is the latest in a series of moves by AEMO to insure the market against the risk of blackouts and load shedding, a risk that has been rising with the increased outages at ageing coal-fired plants.
She has previously called — unsuccessfully — for the creation of a strategic reserve that could be drawn on when prices were high or supply was low, and for longer-dated purchases of emergency reserves than those allowed under national electricity market rules.
Ms Zibelman said the lack of such powers forced the AEMO to intervene in the market in the short term and at a much higher cost.
This muddle-headed wombat is confused. What sort of rules and what sort of reserves? Stored power? Spare capacity? There is effectively no storage and at the peak there is no spare capacity.
This looks like the handwaving and gestures of a magician to distract you from seeing the attendant putting the rabbit in his hat or whatever the trick is. What is the trick with strategic reserves of power?
I suppose the trick is to distract people from the reason why we have lost the coal-fired capacity that used to be the strategic reserve.
I believe the lady is a climate change advocate. Maybe also financially inclined.
How about the rules state this.
There are no rules other than power will be sourced from the cheapest stable generator at any given time.
Everything else, with the absence of subsidies and transfers of price would sort itself out.
The one change that would fix all this is to remove the “semi-scheduled” market participant category. That is the category that allows weather dependent generators to change their output with the weather.
Forcing wind and solar to hedge themselves against intermittency, instead of coal paying for it, would reveal the true cost of wind and solar.
Except for subsidies. Except for transmission. Except for system strength.
And we need to shutoff the interconnectors too. They make sense when the supply can meet the demand, but now the interconnectors propagate price volatility around the market, instead of isolating it to a region.
Complete nonsense! Day ahead market indeed!
The old rules are that a generator must bid into the market, essentially at five minute intervals, (although in actual fact they bid in blocks of a half hour or more, and if the bid is accepted there is a penalty for failing to supply (as will happen if a unit unexpectedly trips to a lower load or completely offline).
But the ruinables have never had to play by that rule. They can generate whenever they feel like it, and disconnect whenever they feel like it. i.e. if a windmill is at a good load and the wind gusts, or drops off, the windmill simply disconnects, and not a word is spoken about it.
Hence the need for expensive spinning reserve.
The only solution is the old rules, whereby the genco at fault pays a hefty penalty when they fall over.
Of course, under these rules there would be no windmills or solar ‘farms’. They wouild all be out of business, and the wholesale price of electricity would revert to what it was ten years ago.
Thanks Karabar it is pretty obvious that all the windmills and solar farms would be stranded assets without the subsidies and preferential access. I wonder how much longer people will be able to get away with claims that more unreliable energy will lower prices? Look around the world for a start. Can Germany avoid a recession etc.
“Take no notice of that (wo)man behind the curtain”
All this subterfuge from a committed leftist allowed to run the national grid, and designed to deflect reders from the real problems in the system: massive renewables subsidies and ever-increasing (and hidden) infrastructure costs .
And the deceptive talk of “increasing outages at ageing coal-fired plants”. More accurately, its powering down as renewable subsidies temporarily reduce the market price below required base coal power prices, only to shoot up again at the next peak.
Thirty years ago I was criticising engineers for thinking only of engineering factors in electricity. Now, engineering considerations seem to be an afterthought.