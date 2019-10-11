These minnows would besmirch the names of giants
Today in The Australian
“Extinction rebellion” is not a protest against governments — it is a protest against the voters who elected them. And its message to those voters is as simple as it is manifestly undemocratic: adopt our policies or we will make your life impossible.
About Henry Ergas
Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
Put the disruptors in prison.
So much of Extinction Rebellion seems to be young women looking for validation through acts of assumed power.
Compost on the hoof.
These idiots are going to upset the wrong person one of these days.
We have all heard the term…’the straw that broke the camels back’.
Imagine somebody having a very bad day and these idiots with their protesting push this person over the edge into uncontrollable rage. It’s going to happen at some stage.
This isn’t about winning hearts and minds. The narrative ran out of steam long ago. They don’t even try to hide their rank hypocrisy on so-called environmentalism.
The deplorable consuming capitalist culture needs to feel the boot in the face. And how better to do it than to stop the little people getting to work.
I’m excited. The Greenfilth anti-democratic fascists who brought this on will be lucky to scrape together 5% of the popular vote at the next election. And the wreckage of the Liars party which can’t find a working man it doesn’t despise will be further than ever from the Big Government money spigot.
I wonder if these are paid supporters of Dangerous Dan just like the red shirts. Protest in the park or jail them or it won’t be long before some loon uses them as a speed hump.
Wal, there is footage of them protesting in sweden outside a burger joint and a big bloke is held back trying to get in and he goes off his chops swearing and spoiling for a fight.
They let him through and he gives them a huge serve.
Gutless pricks.