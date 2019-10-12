Chum, sodomy and the lash

One fascinating way to journey through American political history is to read the long list of campaign slogans – many brutal and hilarious – used by reigning and wannabe presidents. A personal favourite is the manly 1868 entreaty of Ulysses S. Grant: “Vote as you shot.” It still packs a wallop. And there was no arguing against the 24 stone incumbent’s plea in 1912: “It is nothing but fair to leave Taft in the chair.” In 1928, a slimmer but no less epicurean Al Smith led with the case for abolishing Prohibition: “Make your wet dreams come true.” Excepting Sarah Palin, no subsequent candidate for national office could have credibly revived that one. John Kerry considered it. Which brings us to the Star Wars bar scene of present-day Democrat Party contenders.

Forget about the old standards: Hope and Change, peace and security, jobs and growth, bread and circuses, bla and bla. Behind whatever slogans they decide on for next year are the most extreme and sinister proposals ever offered for sale to an American electorate. The Democrat hopefuls may be at theatrical loggerheads but they agree on the most important thing: their utterly insane 2020 platform, given its finishing touches at yesterday’s bizarre religion-bashing “LGBTQ” town hall in Los Angeles. Whoever gets the (conceivably rigged) nod from the DNC will run on three big things: endless wars, buckets of rancid bait for journalists about ‘foreign interference’ and radical new plans to tax and prosecute Christians professing Christianity.

Joe Biden has gone further on the last-named pledge. Expect to see more of this as the befuddled former Vice-President and co-frontrunner vies to plug gaps in his woke cred as he once did his hairline. Biden announced yesterday that, as President, he will withhold food and provisions from foreigners who refuse to promote homosexuality. Strangely akin to the old evangelical soup kitchen trade-off of a meal for a heeded sermon, this is as ugly and extreme as it gets. Racist too, arguably. While the gay agenda obviously heads the list of Stuff White People Like – having first toppled Hotel California and then Barack Obama – there is no zeal for it in most of the world. Let’s be clear about what the LA Declaration constitutes: Democrats are promising Jim Crow 2.0, with Christians on the run from the police dogs. Donald Trump must be pinching himself.