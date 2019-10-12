Eschatology is the study of the end of time, or more specifically the end of the Earth and its populations. It features in many religions, including climate cataclysm, but especially Christianity where the Bible speaks of the Day of Judgement and the portend of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Various dates have been prophesied and there have been mass suicides by those convinced that the end was nigh.
One day the forecast will be correct, most likely in 5000 million years when the Sun has exhausted its supply of hydrogen. Alternatively a large asteroid could collide with the Earth destroying all (or most) life.
Yet alarmists everywhere have convinced a gullible population that climate change will lead to mass extinction. Such little faith in the ingenuity of homo sapiens. The last thing that humans need is a panicked reaction to climate change which will harm the poor especially, but ruin the futures of young people.
Extinction Rebellion is pushing for the de-industrialisation of the world and a nirvana of communism under a world government. Its cure is considerably more damaging than the disease of climate change. It is effectively killing the patient to save his life. Life under Extinction Rebellion will be nasty, brutish and short.
Watching the rebels foaming at the mouth and convinced of their righteousness is disturbing. They think nothing of imposing their views upon the majority and advocate dictatorial methods because democracy doesn’t deliver their aims.
Some believe air travel is evil and have attempted to disrupt airports and stop flights. One good thing about aviation regulation is the willingness of airlines to slap lifetime bans on people who disrupt a flight. So the individual who glued himself onto a plane will be forever banned from taking a flight. I wonder if he will be so happy with his choice in ten years?
But we can be confident of one thing. This doomsday cult will die out just like the previous cults, well before the end of the Earth.
Another cult wanting OPM will appear.
If you have ever seen a plot of temperature and human population data, you will see that a cold climate is what threatens our existence.
This is probably no longer true as well with modern technology.
Funded by George Soros.
Supported by Labor state Premiers.
Of course the left are getting desperate.
If nothing happens by 2030, all of their lies get exposed.
This is why they are thrashing around like a wounded tiger and you see extremist domestic terrorists like Extinction Ferbile Convulsion.
In 2031, sanity can prevail, we can abandon carbon taxes, prices, emissions targets, clearing rules and embrace a level playing field of nuke, coal, oil and gas, and let small scale and private biomass, solar and wind go nuts, with no subsidies or direct or indirect protectionism.
I’m optimistic about the future because it will be one with cheap and abundant energy.
The reason for the ‘end of time’ is to provide a measure for behavior and ideas. It replaces God. It is the old ethics of consequence. By having the end of time at least 20 to 30 years in the future, it cannot be tested. The 12 years of AOC was a big mistake.
It is the same with the Na zis ( “you mean we’re the bad guys!”). It is a moral ruler.
Please. Christianity has survived for thousands of years, why don’t you think the enviro’s will?
You already made the connection at the start of this post but then failed to draw the right conclusion:
The environmentalist movement is nothing more than yet another rebranding of Christianity to appeal to more modern mindsets. It is an altruistic movement that demands you sacrifice your life and well being for something greater than yourself. All of this appeals to so many people precisely because of how deep-seated Christianity is in our culture and how totally everyone accepts the morality of altruism.
Until you can fight on these terms, which would also require fighting Christianity, then you can’t fight environmentalism.
It has nothing to do with “faith in the ingenuity of homo sapiens” or anyone’s gullibility. It’s just another self-sacrificial religion appealing to a culture already overrun with self-sacrificial religions.
We’ll be fine if we eat enough babies.
This is a false equivalence.
Like it or not, Christianity became popular in the Roman Empire for fundamental reasons (Juice Diaspora, some of who were proton-Christians, no division based on class). Declaring that Christianity is about altruism of all humans because of Christ is a twisted joke. Either he was a divine entity of a triune god or he was a mad preacher that couldn’t give a damn about Roman authority.
That doesn’t lead to gulags. You know full well that an appeal to extremes is a logical fallacy but you get your jollies out of kicking the crap out of old ladies that say a few Hail Marys and freely give their own money to Caritas out of benevolence, not altruism.
Your whole shtick is a fraud and you know it.
Whereas the global warming movement (and a big, organic movement it is) really may well die off after 2030 with minimal carbon taxes and no calamities.
I said ‘Forget what’s on your mind,
And call a doctor please.
For I’ve got a feeling that your cure,
Is worse than the disease.’
The cure is worse than the disease.
Quite so.
fine. just make sure to leave a few for the volcano just in case
Wonder what makes him think that the modern mindset is any different.
I see no evidence of that at all
Climate Change Iatrogenesis will kill us all
It also reminds me of that old Irish joke where the lost tourist asks the peasant in the paddock how to get to a Dublin. The old fellow thinks for a bit and says “If I was going to Dublin, I wouldn’t start from here”.
These pricks are pursuing centralised control of everything to address a particular problem with energy sources. And bugger the lessons of the 20th century that shows how that always works out.
Technology investment would be the real answer to their problem, a la Lomborg, but hey, instead let’s tax and dictate everything. Control freaks are fucking us over, because while what they really want to do is enrich themselves, of course, what really rocks their socks is the endless opportunities to meddle and impose their will on other people. Meddlers.