Eschatology is the study of the end of time, or more specifically the end of the Earth and its populations. It features in many religions, including climate cataclysm, but especially Christianity where the Bible speaks of the Day of Judgement and the portend of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Various dates have been prophesied and there have been mass suicides by those convinced that the end was nigh.

One day the forecast will be correct, most likely in 5000 million years when the Sun has exhausted its supply of hydrogen. Alternatively a large asteroid could collide with the Earth destroying all (or most) life.

Yet alarmists everywhere have convinced a gullible population that climate change will lead to mass extinction. Such little faith in the ingenuity of homo sapiens. The last thing that humans need is a panicked reaction to climate change which will harm the poor especially, but ruin the futures of young people.

Extinction Rebellion is pushing for the de-industrialisation of the world and a nirvana of communism under a world government. Its cure is considerably more damaging than the disease of climate change. It is effectively killing the patient to save his life. Life under Extinction Rebellion will be nasty, brutish and short.

Watching the rebels foaming at the mouth and convinced of their righteousness is disturbing. They think nothing of imposing their views upon the majority and advocate dictatorial methods because democracy doesn’t deliver their aims.

Some believe air travel is evil and have attempted to disrupt airports and stop flights. One good thing about aviation regulation is the willingness of airlines to slap lifetime bans on people who disrupt a flight. So the individual who glued himself onto a plane will be forever banned from taking a flight. I wonder if he will be so happy with his choice in ten years?

But we can be confident of one thing. This doomsday cult will die out just like the previous cults, well before the end of the Earth.