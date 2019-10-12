Roundup 12 October. From Seattle Airport

How dare you! Lisa Simpson said it in 2007. It was funny then, now it is just sad.
Go early. Go hard. Go nuclear.
Much has been written on these Cat pages about the need for Australia to invest in and pursue nuclear energy. Perhaps. However, a more pressing need may be for Australia to invest in and pursue nuclear weapons.
Asset-Owning Democracy Strengthens Mainstream Australia.
Prime Minister Morrison is right to put the interests of the Australian people ahead of an unaccountable internationalist bureaucracy.
Sport is now a geopolitical minefield.
Has the fallout from a single tweet by an American basketball team manager in support of the Hong Kong protestors put another nail in the coffin of US engagement with China?
The ABCs of race relations
ABC Chairwoman Ita Buttrose laments that the Australian media landscape is “too white” and not representative of our multicultural society. She even suggests we may need quotas.
Push back to resist CSR activism.
News that the eco-socialist network, Market Forces, intends to step up its campaign to choke investment in fossil fuel industries came as no surprise to those who have watched with concern the increasing activist pressure on the corporate world.
Australian Taxpayers Assoc: A global tax means more not less crony capitalism
The Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance, a grassroots advocacy group representing the nation’s taxpayers, called for the government to oppose the new OECD global tax.
CSR activism wanting more sugar sales?
Maybe, Ita, you can start by replacing the likes of Tony Jones, Fran Kelly, Leigh Sales and Annabel Crabb with some ME and Chinese presenters – create a carbon copy of SBS.
Buy will the same standards apply to SBS – you know, quotas?
If only she was more black herself.
The push for Corporate Social Responsibility is the latest round of the Gramscian Long March Through the Institutions providing employment for the university indoctrinated next generation of leftist interference. There needs to be some organised push back. Advance Australia, the so-called ginger group of the centre right, have said they are working at this at senior corporate levels It would be good to hear back from them about how they are going and what exactly they are doing.
Effective lobbying of CEO’s could ensure that quality information could then cascade down, with directives to SJW staff to limit CSR to real areas of concern, such as support for the genuinely disabled or educational assistance programs for kids from very disadvantaged backgrounds, or the homeless on Australian streets. Environmental program assistance could be limited to clean ups of actual pollution not fantasies about the effects of a harmless gas on the weather.
So regarding push back from the realist side of politics, have groups on the right provided an authoritative summary for CEO’s of the latest dissenting opinions re any ‘climate emergency’? Have they picked apart some of the current reporting of ‘fake’ climate information and offered CEOs other data for consideration? These seem to be elementary steps to halt extremes in CSR that come from disinformation.
The same could be done for other SJW concerns.