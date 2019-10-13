How dare you

Okay – this is very good.
When you think of the modern bureaucracy, imagine a different version of John F. Kennedy’s 1961 inauguration speech: Ask not what you can do for the public service, ask what the public service can do for you.
Bravo! Rowan Dean is the resident satirist at the Australian Financial Review, who, until this morning, hadn’t attempted satire on live TV.
And, like all good satire, it was very funny for a serious reason. The May 2019 election was fought on climate issues. The climate zombies lost, yet still refuse to accept the electorate’s verdict.
So what the hell is a group of prominent Liberal Party MPs doing promoting junk climate “science” and the anti-democratic resistance?
They represent the divisive Turnbull years, defending the high power prices that carpetbaggers like the former PM want to perpetuate through ruinous government subsidies his family is up to its neck in.
They’re yesterday’s men and stand for the factional fracturing of the Liberal Party under Turnbull. As the Labor Party is currently finding out, division is political death.