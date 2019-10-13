How dare you

Posted on 8:54 pm, October 13, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

Okay – this is very good.

 

8 Responses to How dare you

  1. jupes
    #3183270, posted on October 13, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    Sinc will you please allow None a short respite from her banning to comment on this thread please?

  2. Arky
    #3183271, posted on October 13, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    Hang on.
    You can’t criticise Tim Wilson on the blog.
    I’m putting you in moderation until you apologise.

  3. Arky
    #3183273, posted on October 13, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Oh, well done Jupes.
    Way to ruin my point.

  4. jupes
    #3183276, posted on October 13, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Way to ruin my point.

    Sorry mate.

  6. C.L.
    #3183284, posted on October 13, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    That ‘friend of climate action’ (or whatever) is really a thing?

  7. Chris M
    #3183290, posted on October 13, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    You can’t criticise Tim Wilson on the blog.

    Yes, like the whales we just need to protect some ….ah, orientations and groups! They might be a wee bit stupid but they surely don’t mean to be evil right.

  8. Tom
    #3183291, posted on October 13, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Bravo! Rowan Dean is the resident satirist at the Australian Financial Review, who, until this morning, hadn’t attempted satire on live TV.

    And, like all good satire, it was very funny for a serious reason. The May 2019 election was fought on climate issues. The climate zombies lost, yet still refuse to accept the electorate’s verdict.

    So what the hell is a group of prominent Liberal Party MPs doing promoting junk climate “science” and the anti-democratic resistance?

    They represent the divisive Turnbull years, defending the high power prices that carpetbaggers like the former PM want to perpetuate through ruinous government subsidies his family is up to its neck in.

    They’re yesterday’s men and stand for the factional fracturing of the Liberal Party under Turnbull. As the Labor Party is currently finding out, division is political death.

