What’s the problem?

This morning, the ALP announced a review of it’s NSW branch.
NSW Labor opposition leader Jodi McKay said:
There has been some shocking and appalling evidence that has arisen from the ICAC hearing.
Federal Labor opposition leader Anthony Albanese said:
there is something fundamentally wrong when people running a political party office think it’s normal to behave this way.
Really? What’s changed?
But this is the special quote from Mr Albanese:
The culture whereby the general secretary makes a directive and people fall into line needs to change,
A culture of totalitarian “leadership” (within the ALP) needs to change? Since when? Is it not the end game of their policies that there is a dear leader directing the nation?
One must wonder whether the problem is the corruption (alleged) or that they got caught? The review will clearly need to find structural means to better mask such activity in the future. Watch for the lobbying to commence to change the laws to make such donations legal.
