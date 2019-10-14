From my desk in California, leading the way with rolling blackouts

Penetrating deep into the heartland of the People’s Republic of California we pass through San Francisco and arrive at LA. All is not well. The front page of the newspaper in the hotel lobby warns that two thirds of the bird species in the US are slated for extinction. And there is more!

California’s public utility Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) began a days-long power shutoff to curb the risk of wildfires in the northern part of the state. Newsom, the former mayor of San Francisco, is dealing with several problems as he struggles with PG&E’s move. “What’s happened is unacceptable. And it’s happened because of neglect,” he said at a news conference Thursday, referring to the decision to shutter power across the state. “This current operation is unacceptable. The current conditions and circumstances are unacceptable.” Power went out for 513,000 northern California homes and businesses Wednesday morning, USA Today reported, and roughly 234,000 customers were expected to lose power later Wednesday night.

Get your petrol (gas) powered generator to fire up your Tesla if you can afford the price of the gas (petrol)!