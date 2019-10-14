Here’s a proposition for punters out there.

It has been demonstrated that the NSW Labor Party received a $100,000 donation that it was not legally permitted to receive. It does not appear that those funds were returned. The NSW ALP (presumably) used those fund, as part of a broader expenditure, to campaign in elections. These funds did not crowd out other donations.

From the campaigning that this $100,000 purchased, things like signs, staff, advertising, etc, NSW Labor candidates presumably received more votes than they might have otherwise received. If this is not the case, why spend on campaigns at all?

Given the way the tax payers contribute to election campaigns, it could be argued that the NSW Labor Party inappropriately received tax payer funds.

For the 2019 NSW election, parties received:

$4.32 per first preference vote received by the endorsed candidates of the party in the Legislative Assembly, plus

$3.24 per first preference vote received by the endorsed candidates of the party in the Legislative Council

For the 2016 Federal election, parties received $2.62784 per eligible vote and $2.75642 per eligible vote for the 2019 Federal election.

Hypothetically, an extra 1,000 votes across 10 seats in the 2019 Federal election is worth approximately $27,500 in additional public funds. This does not include senate voting flow ons and these are funds that might have otherwise gone to another party.

So. Given the near viciousness that the ATO and Centrelink pursues mere citizens, will the respective electoral commissions purse the NSW Labor Party for what could be politely called electoral fraud?

Over to you Attorneys-General.