Q&A Forum: October 14, 2019

Posted on 9:00 pm, October 14, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
66 Responses to Q&A Forum: October 14, 2019

  1. Beertruk
    #3184256, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    Tonight’s mind numbing episode:

    Tim Wilson, Liberal MP for Goldstein

    Tim Watts, Labor MP for Gellibrand

    Vicky Xu, Journalist, Researcher and Comedian

    Jennifer Hewett, The Australian Financial Review

    Simon Longstaff, Executive Director, The Ethics Centre

    and Guest Host, Hamish McDonald

  2. The Barking Toad
    #3184265, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    27 please for my first entry

  3. Vic in Prossy
    #3184270, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    May I have 9 please, Carpe?

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #3184274, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:17 pm

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3184276, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    22 please, Carpe.

  6. Megan
    #3184278, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    I’ll take my favourite of 29. Cat Q&A team, I salute you.

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #3184279, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:21 pm

  8. Delcon
    #3184281, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    Paul Barry goes to bat for Extinction Rebellion on Media Watch.

  9. custard
    #3184284, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    G’Day all.
    54 please Carpe.

  10. Muddy
    #3184286, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    At last Queer & Atrophied has a panelist we can all have faith in: a comedian. It has been far too long.

    Never heard of the guest host, though.
    Q. How many people have heard of Tim Wilson?
    A. None.

    Funny. So funny.

    May I request the delightful number 17 please, Lord Carpe?

  11. Muddy
    #3184288, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Sorry. Glasses can’t be found tonight, so which of the TwoTims is the comedian? TwoTim1 or TwoTimToo?

  13. Delcon
    #3184290, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Now Barry does his Global Warming Is Real! weekly lecture.
    Before the Q&A one hour torture, we have the Media Watch 15 minutes warm up torture.

  14. Muddy
    #3184292, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Simon Longstaff, Executive Director, The Ethics Centre

    Is that the ABCEth(n)ics [the ‘n’ is silent] Centre, or another taxpayer-funded imaginary occupation institution?

  15. RobK
    #3184294, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    Evenin’ Carpe. 6 please.

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #3184297, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    The Panel

    Tim Wilson, Liberal Wet, gerbil warming shill

    Tim Watts, Labor Tard, Gerbil warming shill

    Vicky Xu, Comedienne (sort of) and shill

    Jennifer Hewett, MSM shill

    Simon Longstaff, The Ethics Centre for Killing the Unborn

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #3184300, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:33 pm

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #3184301, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Hamish is in snowconetone chair

    This should be a golden gaytime.

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #3184308, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Tim W starts out bloviating, and waffling, and i have no idea what he is on about.

    FFS just man up and talk straight you poodle.

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #3184310, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Tim W – “we are going to stand up to these challenges”, WTF does that even mean?

  22. classical_hero
    #3184311, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    16 for me please.

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #3184314, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Ms Xu – people don’t understand the risk of doing business in China.

    This is true.

  24. Robber Baron
    #3184316, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Chink chick wearing padded bra talking complete shit.

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #3184317, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    AFR Harpy, provides analysis akin to froth and bubbles. No substance

  26. RobK
    #3184321, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Has China ever not been a tough operator?

  27. Rex Mango
    #3184323, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    15 please Carpe. That was an absolutely disgraceful episode of Media Watch running interference for Extinction Rebellion.

  28. Beertruk
    #3184324, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Can I hace 10 please Carpe?

  29. Rex Mango
    #3184325, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Fat dude on the left has been on the Cat.

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #3184326, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:48 pm

  31. Rex Mango
    #3184327, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Hong Kong problem is not economics at all. That questioner is a moron & probably PLA plant.

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #3184329, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Fat dude on the left has been on the Cat.

    Really?, what nom de blog?

  33. Delcon
    #3184331, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Rex Mango
    #3184327, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:48 pm
    Hong Kong problem is not economics at all. That questioner is a moron & probably PLA plant.

    You’d hope the Chicoms will respect us enough at least to send to us agents with intelligible English skills, but here we are.

  34. the not very bright Marcus
    #3184332, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Plant for sure… didn’t deliver well … her family is now at risk

  35. mistaP
    #3184334, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Hong Kong the lease ran out in 97 ,who gives a fuck . Call consumer affairs .

  37. Delcon
    #3184336, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Tim Watts is another moronic Laborite, if there is any other kind.

  38. Carpe Jugulum
    #3184338, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    ALP Shill has a honkers wife, that explains why he is on.

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #3184339, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    AFR Shill likes the population ponzi

    It’s very successful

  40. Delcon
    #3184342, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Tim Watts complains there are not enough Asians in government/civil service.
    These Laborites are scary morons.

  41. the not very bright Marcus
    #3184345, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Perhaps Asians are better at actual work rather than public service positions

  42. Rex Mango
    #3184346, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Gradually the show is shifting around to blaming white Australian males for China being a totalitarian dictatorship.

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #3184347, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    The Barking Toad 27
    Vic in Prossy 9
    ZK2A 22
    Custard 54
    Muddy 17
    Cpt Seahawks 14
    Rob K 6
    Megan 29
    Rex Mango 15
    Beertruk 10
    A Reader 6

  44. Beertruk
    #3184349, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    ‘Quotas is the way to go.’ Fmd.

  45. Rex Mango
    #3184350, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Australia still searching, but understands it is a democracy, but is not respectful to the Asian community. Think I got green dress’ line of thought.

  46. Delcon
    #3184352, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    What’s this business about “China has been humiliated” Asian chick keeps banging about? Any ideas?

  47. Rex Mango
    #3184353, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Can someone ask a question about ‘diversity’ at NSW Selective Schools?

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #3184354, posted on October 14, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Perhaps Asians are better at actual work rather than public service positions

    The few that i have met high up in government or business are usually;

    1. On the take
    2. Would sell your grandmother as a slave if it gave them an advantage

  49. classical_hero
    #3184356, posted on October 14, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Where’s my 16?

  50. Delcon
    #3184357, posted on October 14, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Ha ha: contrasting Extinction Rebellion with HK protestors.
    (My take, and not that anyone asked me, but anyway: both are morons.)

  51. Beertruk
    #3184358, posted on October 14, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Green dress, ‘yair…nah… yair…nar.’

  52. Carpe Jugulum
    #3184359, posted on October 14, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Now onto da Klimate Krisis disruption

    Fat blob admires a bunch of swampies protesting. but he is also appalled.

    Confusing dude.

  53. Rex Mango
    #3184361, posted on October 14, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    China would be speaking Japanese, but for countries like Australia.

  54. Carpe Jugulum
    #3184362, posted on October 14, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Now Timmeh can show his Klimate Kred to all the cool kids.

    Tosspot.

  55. Rex Mango
    #3184364, posted on October 14, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Wilson dressed like a funeral director.

  56. Rex Mango
    #3184365, posted on October 14, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Lets make Extinction Rebellion extinct.

  57. mistaP
    #3184367, posted on October 14, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    I can’t take anymore of this ……… Octasmart are selling their award winning pillows on channel 75
    ……….. See yah .

  58. Delcon
    #3184368, posted on October 14, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Disabled guy complains about protest disruptions by XR.
    Probably the first proper question in this stupid show for a loooong time.

  59. Rex Mango
    #3184369, posted on October 14, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Damn it, Zammit nails them at victim poker.

  60. Carpe Jugulum
    #3184370, posted on October 14, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Matt the Kriple believes in da klimate krisis, but was unhappy for his life with a disability disrupted. I actually struggle to sympathise with his plight.

    You join the Klimate Kult you have sown the wind, now reap the whirlwind

  61. RobK
    #3184371, posted on October 14, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    ERebellion has a declaration of rebellion where they declare their social contract with the government is nulland void…..

  62. Muddy
    #3184372, posted on October 14, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Extinction Rebellion = Excrement Retention.

  63. MatrixTransform
    #3184373, posted on October 14, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    https://anero.id/energy/

    Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house
    Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.

  64. the not very bright Marcus
    #3184374, posted on October 14, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Calm down people … they let the odd ambulance through

  65. Carpe Jugulum
    #3184375, posted on October 14, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Octasmart are selling their award winning pillows on channel 75

    God dammit, why must you tease me this way

  66. Carpe Jugulum
    #3184378, posted on October 14, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Xu – it is an act of desparation by the klimate kidults., then equates them with the honkers protests.

    Bollocks to you blossom.

