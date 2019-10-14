Liberty Quote
Markets are imperfect because they work with and for imperfect people.— Arthur Seldon
-
Q&A Forum: October 14, 2019
Tonight’s mind numbing episode:
Tim Wilson, Liberal MP for Goldstein
Tim Watts, Labor MP for Gellibrand
Vicky Xu, Journalist, Researcher and Comedian
Jennifer Hewett, The Australian Financial Review
Simon Longstaff, Executive Director, The Ethics Centre
and Guest Host, Hamish McDonald
27 please for my first entry
May I have 9 please, Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
The Barking Toad 27
Vic in Prossy 9
22 please, Carpe.
I’ll take my favourite of 29. Cat Q&A team, I salute you.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
The Barking Toad 27
Vic in Prossy 9
ZK2A 22
Paul Barry goes to bat for Extinction Rebellion on Media Watch.
G’Day all.
54 please Carpe.
At last Queer & Atrophied has a panelist we can all have faith in: a comedian. It has been far too long.
Never heard of the guest host, though.
Q. How many people have heard of Tim Wilson?
A. None.
Funny. So funny.
May I request the delightful number 17 please, Lord Carpe?
Sorry. Glasses can’t be found tonight, so which of the TwoTims is the comedian? TwoTim1 or TwoTimToo?
14 please Carpe.
Now Barry does his Global Warming Is Real! weekly lecture.
Before the Q&A one hour torture, we have the Media Watch 15 minutes warm up torture.
Simon Longstaff, Executive Director, The Ethics Centre
Is that the ABCEth(n)ics [the ‘n’ is silent] Centre, or another taxpayer-funded imaginary occupation institution?
Evenin’ Carpe. 6 please.
The Panel
Tim Wilson, Liberal Wet, gerbil warming shill
Tim Watts, Labor Tard, Gerbil warming shill
Vicky Xu, Comedienne (sort of) and shill
Jennifer Hewett, MSM shill
Simon Longstaff, The Ethics Centre for Killing the Unborn
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
The Barking Toad 27
Vic in Prossy 9
ZK2A 22
Custard 54
Muddy 17
Cpt Seahawks 14
Rob K 6
Megan 29
Hamish is in snowconetone chair
This should be a golden gaytime.
1st up the China, Honkers question
Tim W starts out bloviating, and waffling, and i have no idea what he is on about.
FFS just man up and talk straight you poodle.
Tim W – “we are going to stand up to these challenges”, WTF does that even mean?
16 for me please.
Ms Xu – people don’t understand the risk of doing business in China.
This is true.
Chink chick wearing padded bra talking complete shit.
AFR Harpy, provides analysis akin to froth and bubbles. No substance
Has China ever not been a tough operator?
15 please Carpe. That was an absolutely disgraceful episode of Media Watch running interference for Extinction Rebellion.
Can I hace 10 please Carpe?
Fat dude on the left has been on the Cat.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
The Barking Toad 27
Vic in Prossy 9
ZK2A 22
Custard 54
Muddy 17
Cpt Seahawks 14
Rob K 6
Megan 29
Rex Mango 15
Beertruk 10
Hong Kong problem is not economics at all. That questioner is a moron & probably PLA plant.
Really?, what nom de blog?
You’d hope the Chicoms will respect us enough at least to send to us agents with intelligible English skills, but here we are.
Plant for sure… didn’t deliver well … her family is now at risk
Hong Kong the lease ran out in 97 ,who gives a fuck . Call consumer affairs .
6 please
Tim Watts is another moronic Laborite, if there is any other kind.
ALP Shill has a honkers wife, that explains why he is on.
AFR Shill likes the population ponzi
It’s very successful
Tim Watts complains there are not enough Asians in government/civil service.
These Laborites are scary morons.
Perhaps Asians are better at actual work rather than public service positions
Gradually the show is shifting around to blaming white Australian males for China being a totalitarian dictatorship.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
The Barking Toad 27
Vic in Prossy 9
ZK2A 22
Custard 54
Muddy 17
Cpt Seahawks 14
Rob K 6
Megan 29
Rex Mango 15
Beertruk 10
A Reader 6
‘Quotas is the way to go.’ Fmd.
Australia still searching, but understands it is a democracy, but is not respectful to the Asian community. Think I got green dress’ line of thought.
What’s this business about “China has been humiliated” Asian chick keeps banging about? Any ideas?
Can someone ask a question about ‘diversity’ at NSW Selective Schools?
The few that i have met high up in government or business are usually;
1. On the take
2. Would sell your grandmother as a slave if it gave them an advantage
Where’s my 16?
Ha ha: contrasting Extinction Rebellion with HK protestors.
(My take, and not that anyone asked me, but anyway: both are morons.)
Green dress, ‘yair…nah… yair…nar.’
Now onto da Klimate Krisis disruption
Fat blob admires a bunch of swampies protesting. but he is also appalled.
Confusing dude.
China would be speaking Japanese, but for countries like Australia.
Now Timmeh can show his Klimate Kred to all the cool kids.
Tosspot.
Wilson dressed like a funeral director.
Lets make Extinction Rebellion extinct.
I can’t take anymore of this ……… Octasmart are selling their award winning pillows on channel 75
……….. See yah .
Disabled guy complains about protest disruptions by XR.
Probably the first proper question in this stupid show for a loooong time.
Damn it, Zammit nails them at victim poker.
Matt the Kriple believes in da klimate krisis, but was unhappy for his life with a disability disrupted. I actually struggle to sympathise with his plight.
You join the Klimate Kult you have sown the wind, now reap the whirlwind
ERebellion has a declaration of rebellion where they declare their social contract with the government is nulland void…..
Extinction Rebellion = Excrement Retention.
https://anero.id/energy/
Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house
Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.
Calm down people … they let the odd ambulance through
God dammit, why must you tease me this way
Xu – it is an act of desparation by the klimate kidults., then equates them with the honkers protests.
Bollocks to you blossom.